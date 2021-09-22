ST. JOHNSBURY — Two suspects have been accused of stealing marijuana plants growing in the back yard of a Caledonia Street residence. Police say Michael Williams, 39, and Jonathan Russell, 41, were caught on security video pulling three marijuana plants from the ground at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.
The suspects and the stolen plants were later located at 59 Cote Court, Apt. 3, in St. Johnsbury. Williams and Russell have both been cited by police into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer charges of grand larceny and unlawful trespass on Monday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 a.m.
