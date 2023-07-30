LISBON, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country recently announced a merger. Starting in September, the organizations will share finance, human resources, membership, and other administrative functions, while maintaining their regional identities.
Founded in 2005 by community members concerned about a lack of opportunities for kids, the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country serves approximately 50 school-age youth daily at its clubhouse in Lisbon. Executive Director Sandy Brackett will remain at the helm.
The merger is a “win-win” for all involved, Brackett stated. “The Boys & Girls Club of the North Country has vigilantly watched for opportunities to promote growth and sustainability, knowing the importance of affordable, quality childcare for working families. We want to meet these challenges and continue to be a part of the solution here in the North Country for many years to come. Our future looks brighter than ever.”
BGC North Country chairman Jeff Woodward agrees. “Due to great local support over the years our club has been able to upgrade our facility and stay current with enhanced safety regulations required to remain a Boys & Girls Club, all the while remaining financially strong. Because our club is in such a good place, we have this wonderful opportunity to share all the back-office resources. We will continue to operate as usual with the same board leading our club. This will allow us to improve our club, grow our programs, and focus on serving more kids from our community. We are excited about this new chapter for our club.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central NH CEO Chris Emond said the merger will benefit children and families throughout New Hampshire in ways both seen and unseen. “Any time you can realize efficiencies with back end operations it will mean more resources allocated to direct services.” He said there is a lot to be gained from the Lisbon club’s top-notch staff and programming successes.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire was established in 2015. The organization operates 28 childcare centers and after school program locations. This will be its first venture in the North Country.
The clubs are currently transitioning to central NH’s systems over the summer, with an official merger scheduled for September 1.
