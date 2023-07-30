$300K Ammonoosuc Riverbank Restoration Project Complete
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country visited the Lisbon restoration project site on May 11, 2022, and watched a tree planting. (Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

LISBON, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country recently announced a merger. Starting in September, the organizations will share finance, human resources, membership, and other administrative functions, while maintaining their regional identities.

Founded in 2005 by community members concerned about a lack of opportunities for kids, the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country serves approximately 50 school-age youth daily at its clubhouse in Lisbon. Executive Director Sandy Brackett will remain at the helm.

