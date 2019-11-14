Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute in Burke Nov. 6 that resulted in two citations for Burke residents.
According to their investigation, VSP found that at approximately 6:45 a.m., 25-year-old Michael John and 40-year-old Yancy Lyon engaged in a physical altercation with each other on Route 5A. Both parties were cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Dec. 9 and Dec. 2, respectively. Additional charges are reportedly pending.
