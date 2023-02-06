CARROLL — Incumbent James Murphy will face challenger Ben Jellison in the race for Carroll’s seat on the White Mountains Regional School Board.
They will compete for a three-year term on the seven member board, with the election taking place March 14.
The candidates offer Carroll voters a clear choice on the issue of withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District.
Jellison has favored withdrawal, Murphy is a staunch opponent.
The disagreement stems from the WMRSD apportionment formula, which determines each town’s share of the district budget.
Carroll has called the apportionment formula unfair because its cost per pupil is three times the state average, far in excess of other WMRSD communities.
Carroll has asked the school district to change the apportionment formula to de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
Meanwhile, the school district has refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest.
They have explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second-home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from the Omni Mt. Washington Resort and second homeowners in Bretton Woods were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, which is less than $1,000 above the state average.
In March 2022, WMRSD voters rejected the withdrawal proposal by a 75 percent supermajority. It remains unclear if Carroll will pursue next steps, but the town has set aside legal funds in anticipation of a contested withdrawal process in the courts.
The candidate filing deadline was Feb. 3.
Two other White Mountains Regional School Board members with expiring terms — Evelyn Flynn of Dalton and Herb Randall of Lancaster — will run unopposed for re-election.
For more information on the White Mountains Regional School Board visit https://www.sau36.org/page/school-board
ABOUT THE CANDIDATES
Murphy has served on the school board since 2018 and has lived in Carroll for seven years.
He earned a bachelor of science degree from Worcester State College, taught five years at Shrewsbury High School, worked over 25 years as an engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and served 15 years on the Hubbardston (Mass.) Board of Health.
He retired to Carroll seven years ago and volunteered to fill a school board vacancy five years ago because, he said, “I thought I had a background and experience that would be a plus for a school board.”
He is running for re-election, he said, because he still believes he brings a unique point of view to the board’s work.
Jellison is a lifetime Carroll resident who attended the CD McIntyre School and graduated from White Mountains Regional High School (Class of 1995).
He earned an undergraduate degree from Franklin Pierce University (majors in mathematics and secondary education, minor in computer science) and graduate degrees from Plymouth State University (Masters of Education, Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership).
He is the current Director of Technology and a former teacher and Dean of Students at Lisbon Regional School. He has been at LRS since 1999, with the exception of a three-year stint as Principal at Profile School.
He has been Carroll’s Town Moderator for 10 years and is a past moderator for the White Mountains Regional School District. He has two children enrolled at Whitefield Elementary School.
He is running for school board, he said, “because I am a believer in public education with fiscal responsibility. I also believe the Town of Carroll’s voice has been underrepresented in recent history and I am looking to change that. As a teacher and administrator I bring a unique perspective to any task I undertake.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.