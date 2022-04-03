Two Walden candidates — James Clark and Hillarie Holbrook — are running for one three-year seat on the Caledonia Cooperative School District board of directors.
The seat is being vacated by Vice Chair Lynette Farnham, who served for one term.
Clark has lived in Walden for four years, but grew up in nearby Wolcott, where his family has lived for four generations. He’s a self-described “working-class dad” who currently serves on the town fire department and works for Irving Energy hauling fuel. He and his wife have four children who attend Walden School, ages six through 11.
Clark ran as a Republican for a seat in the Vermont House of Representatives in November 2020, but lost 1,305-905 to incumbent Chip Troiano, D-Stannard.
When asked why he was running for a seat on the school board, Clark told The Caledonian-Record that he aligns with Amy Hornblas — a Cabot resident, self-described citizen scientist and former health educator who quit her job in the early days of the pandemic and spent time conducting her own “Vermont Mask Survey.” The survey is a compilation of “negative health effects Vermonters are experiencing as a result of wearing masks.”
“I’m not saying COVID wasn’t real,” said Clark. “But what I’m saying is that I think it went too far; I think we need to give the power back to the parents. That’s my goal — to give the parents more say over their kids at school for medical issues.”
“Like I told the school board when I went to the meetings, I’m fine if another parent or child thinks that masking works or the vaccine works,” he added. “That’s what makes this country great is that everybody has the right to make their own decisions.”
Clark said that his children did not want to go to school when they had to wear masks and that he wants to solve any future COVID or other health-related issues “without forcing people to do things or affecting our kids.”
Clark also said he was worried about Critical Race Theory coming to Walden School and that, if elected, he would like to look at ways to get the small school more involved with its community.
Holbrook grew up in a small town in Central Maine and moved to Walden about eight years ago to live with her husband Dylan, a lifelong Walden resident. She studied Elementary Education at Southern New Hampshire University and was hired right out of college to work in Craftsbury Schools, where she has been employed ever since. Holbrook and her husband have two young children.
“I’m super passionate about itty bitty tiny schools and all of the power that is within them,” she said.
Holbrook said the idea to join the school board began last spring, when she and her family went out in search of a nature trail her husband remembered from his time at Walden School … and found it not to be in not-so-good condition.
“Also, in talking with [Dylan’s] cousin, who also lives in Walden and has kids in the school system, we found out that there’s currently no sports program for the kids to participate in,” Holbrook said. “They have to go to a neighboring town to play […] it was disheartening to hear.”
Holbrook said that she sees the community as very integrated into the experience in Craftsbury Schools and wants the same for Walden School.
“Just trying to get the community more involved and engaged within the school was what really drove me to want to be a part of the [board],” she said. “Also, being on the teacher end of it, I know how frustrating it can be when school boards hand down a notification that hasn’t been previously discussed with the teachers. I would really love to be that bridge between the school board and teachers and staff, to have that open line of communication.”
Holbrook said that she feels like she’s a good candidate having grown up in a small town and small school, and currently teaching in a small town and small school.
“I’m passionate about all things that small schools have to bring and to offer,” she concluded. “Some of the experiences Dylan and I had at small schools … I would love to see those carried forward for the kids currently in Walden and those to come in the future.”
Walden voters can cast their ballots at the Town Clerk’s office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
