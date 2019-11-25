Vermont State Police said one driver in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 15 was under the influence. According to a Vermont State Police report, Michael McDermott, 53, of Groton, was taken into custody after colliding with 67-year-old Peacham resident Harry Vann.
Reportedly, Vann told police he was traveling at approximately 20 mph when his vehicle lost traction and left the roadway. Shortly after, McDermott came down the same hill and similarly lost traction. McDermott’s vehicle allegedly sideswiped Vann’s before leaving the roadway. After investigation, McDermott was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
