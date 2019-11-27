A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 114 and Burrington Bridge Road in Lyndon on Saturday caused significant damage to both vehicles and an injury to one of the drivers that required a trip to the hospital.
Lyndonville Police Officer Brandon Thrailkill reported that Ann Nygard, 50, of West Burke, was driving a 2017 Subaru XVC Saturday afternoon preparing to turn onto the Burrington Bridge Road from Route 114 when Michael Fox, 27, of Greenwood, Maine, driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier, tried to steer to the right around Nygard’s car. Fox’s vehicle struck Nygard’s Subaru.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.