A stabbing in the parking lot of Cannon Mountain began a night when two men, without a ride and left out in the cold, allegedly broke into the tram building at the state-owned ski area, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage and stolen property.
There, both took tools from a maintenance area in an attempt to break into an ATM and steal cash, and one stole a Cannon Mountain pickup truck, according to the affidavit for arrest.
The crimes were discovered early morning after Cannon employees arrived at work and found one of the suspects asleep and drunk.
Gavin S. Laleme, 19, of Bethlehem, and Hamed Compore, 36, town of residence unknown, are each charged with a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking regarding a stolen 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with “Cannon” printed on the doors, a Class B felony count of criminal mischief for damaging to the ATM during the attempted break into it, and a Class B felony count of burglary.
Laleme’s charges come after he was issued a bail order in a previous Grafton Superior Court criminal case that orders him from committing any federal, state or local crime while on release.
At 7:30 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 16, Franconia Police Chief Martin Cashin was called to the tram building regarding a potential burglary in progress.
Staff members encountered a man sleeping in the lobby and appeared to be impaired and they were staying with him until police arrived, Cashin wrote in the affidavit.
Cashin arrived to meet the man, now awake, whose breath smelled of alcohol, who identified himself as “Alex” and had no identification on him, and who was sitting on a bench beside the damaged ATM with tools lying all around.
Cashin placed in handcuffs the man who would later be identified as Compore and found in his pocket a wine opener and an Old Man of the Mountain pendant, both of which had been stolen from the gift shop that had also been broken into.
Damage to the ATM alone would be estimated at $2,800.
“While clearing the rest of the tram building, we could see that this was a burglary and that the suspects had been through the whole building based on where things were and what was moved or tampered with,” wrote Cashin. “We also learned from footprints in the snow that there was more than one suspect and that another individual went into the building via the broken gift shop window … While clearing the rest of the building, we learned that a vehicle had been stolen from the tram.”
One of the Cannon Mountain work trucks registered to the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources was valued at about $7,500.
In speaking with an employee, Cashin said he learned that the keys to work trucks are kept on a keyboard in the building, and the key to that particular truck was gone.
Compore was booked at the Franconia police station, where he waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak about the second man who police soon deduced was Laleme.
“I started off by asking what he was doing in Franconia at the tram building,” wrote Cashin. “Compore said he came there with a guy who said it was his uncle’s place and that we could go inside. He said he was drunk and cold and they had to go in.”
Compore estimated it was 10 pm. the night before or later.
“Compore said ‘the guy,’ referring to the person he was there with, said he had to get a car so he went inside to wait and when he woke up, ‘the guys,’ referring to the Cannon employees, were there,” said Cashin.
Cashin told Compore that was not all that happened because several things were damaged and a vandalized Littleton Chevrolet van that had $1,250 in damage just happened to have Compore’s cell phone in it.
“I explained that whoever brought him there left him so I had a large crime scene with him sleeping in the middle of it,” wrote Cashin.
Compore identified the second man as “Gavin,” but did not know his last name.
Police soon linked the surname Laleme to Gavin, as that would be the only Gavin in the area they knew of who could be involved in a burglary and theft, according to the affidavit.
“When talking about ‘Gavin,’ Compore said he has been to his house once and that he lives with his parents,” said Cashin.
Compore confirmed Laleme’s identity through Facebook photos, according to court papers.
“Compore told us that while in the tram building, he heard Laleme call out to him, ‘I got a key, let’s go,’” wrote Cashin. “Compore replied that he was coming, but Laleme was rushing him and Compore again replied that was coming. Compore said he was moving slow because he was drunk and by the time he got to where Laleme was, he and the truck were gone. Compore blamed most of the criminal acts on Laleme …”
Cashin, however, said evidence proves otherwise, and he reminded Compore that his cell phone was found in the van that he tried to steal and that that phone, which police viewed after obtaining a search warrant, showed photos of Compore posing with Laleme in the back of the vehicle that brought them to the tram building on the night of the burglary.
The next day, Dec. 17, Bethlehem police found the stolen Cannon Mountain pickup near a cemetery on Maple Street, near where Laleme lives at 31 Evergreen Drive, said Cashin.
Laleme was contacted and agreed to speak with police, saying he knew Compore as “Alex” and had met him through a mutual friend and did not know him well.
Cashin said Laleme agreed to tell him what happened that night, which began with the stabbing.
“Laleme said they were in a van with some other people and they were all hanging out when an argument took place involving Compore,” wrote Cashin. “The argument turned into a fight that moved to the tram parking lot. This is where Compore took out a knife and stabbed a Scott Moore in the mid-section. Because of this, Compore and Laleme were left at the tram parking lot in the freezing cold weather as the other people in the vehicle drove away.”
During the interview, Laleme took responsibility for the truck theft, he said.
On Dec. 31, Cashin interviewed Moore about the stabbing.
Laleme was trying to break up the fight, said Moore, who confirmed the stabbing.
“I asked him why he did not report getting stabbed and he said he was not a ‘snitch’ and only told me because I already knew about it,” said Cashin.
According to court records, Compore’s bail was set at $30,000 cash on Dec. 17 and Laleme’s bail at $10,000 bond on Feb. 16.
On Sept. 10, Laleme was arrested on a Class B felony charge of possessing a quantity of the opioid fentanyl, in a case that was still pending at the time of his arrest on the Cannon Mountain charges.
In 2019, Laleme was charged with felony burglary and receiving stolen property, a case that was resolved but reopened for violation of probation after his Sept. 10 arrest for burglary.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years and a Class B felony a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years
