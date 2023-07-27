Two Charged With Stealing Money From A Vulnerable Adult In Barnet
Devine Campbell Reid in Caledonia Superior Court on April 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Two suspects have been charged with stealing money from a vulnerable adult in Barnet.

Brooke A. Hornbeck-Fielder, 29, and Devine C. Campbell-Reid, 25, are each facing multiple charges.

