Two Charged With Stealing Money From A Vulnerable Adult In Barnet

Two suspects have been charged with stealing money from a vulnerable adult in Barnet.
Brooke A. Hornbeck-Fielder, 29, and Devine C. Campbell-Reid, 25, are each facing multiple charges.
According to court documents, Hornbeck-Fielder is charged with two counts of felony identity theft, attempted felony identity theft, two counts of misdemeanor financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, misdemeanor attempted financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and three counts of misdemeanor credit card fraud.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hornbeck-Fielder pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Daniel P. Richardson.
Campbell-Reid has been charged with two counts of felony identity theft, two counts of attempted felony identity theft and misdemeanor charges of attempted financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, attempted credit card fraud, two counts of financial exploitation - accessory before the fact, attempted financial exploitation - accessory before the fact and three counts of credit card fraud - accessory before the fact.
Campbell-Reid pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Richardson on conditions and a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond.
St. Johnsbury Police said that on April 6, they were contacted by Francis “Franz” Loeber, 55, who said his aunt, Kathleen Campbell, 69, of Barnet, has memory issues and that he is her power of attorney. Loeber told police that he received fraud alerts on his aunt’s Credit One credit card for various transactions around town.
The alleged fraud transactions include purchases at the Family Dollar, Maplefields and Horizon’s Deli.
Loeber told police that he had spoken to his aunt about it, and she said that her credit card was missing from her wallet.
Police said in their report that the first transaction, on March 31, was a transfer of $206 to the Cash App account of Hornbeck-Fielder. Kathleen Campbell told police she never gave permission for that transaction.
“She said that Hornbeck-Fielder had no permission to take money out of her account or use her identity,” wrote Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “I stated that transactions were made at Whites (Market), Maplefields, Horizon’s (Deli), Family Dollar, Microsoft Online, Xbox. She said that everywhere I mentioned was a place she did not go and she could not imagine using her credit card there.”
On April 12, police received an email from the White Market showing the transaction on April 2nd was made with Hornbeck-Fielder’s shopper’s card.
“Security footage from the transaction showed Brooke Hornbeck-Fielder standing at the register next to Devine Campbell-Reid,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Hornbeck-Fielder faces a possible sentence of 16 years in prison and over $47,000 in fines.
Campbell-Reid faces a possible sentence of 21 years in prison and over $63,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.