Vermont State Police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in Waterford Aug. 24, finding the operator was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Zacary Langmaid, 30, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Duck Pond Road and Route 18 in Waterford, police said, at about 11:45 p.m. Police said a subsequent investigation showed Langmaid had driven under the influence. Similarly, police said they learned 27-year-old Patricia Griffith had operated the vehicle prior to the crash as well. She was under the influence of alcohol as well, police said. Both were cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 9.
