Caledonia-3 is a newly re-drawn district for the Vermont House of Representatives, and the first election for the newly-drawn seats from the Northeast Kingdom are being sought by three candidates this Nov. 8.
They are Eileen Boland, a Democrat from Wheelock; Dennis LaBounty, a Democrat from Lyndon; and Charles Wilson, a Republican from Lyndon, competing for two seats for the new district.
Caledonia-3’s state representatives will represent five towns: Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock.
Eileen Boland
Boland has served in both public and private non-profit roles throughout her professional career.
She served in Vermont State government as the Commissioner of Personnel (now Human Resources) in Howard Dean’s administration (1997-2000) and before that as the Principal Assistant/Staff Assistant to the prior commissioner (1994-1997). She was the director of the External Degree Program at Johnson State College (now NVU and the coordinator for the college’s Continuing Education division (1987-1994). As the director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers for both the Orleans Southwest and Orleans Central school systems, she managed $2 million dollar federal grant programs for 13 schools from 2001-2006. Tom Lovett, the former headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, appointed her St. Johnsbury Academy’s first Human Resources Director (2006- 2019), where she was a member of the senior administrative team. She retired in 2019.
Boland served on the Vermont Commission on Women as a Commissioner (2006-2019) and as a trustee at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum (2008-2017). She has been a justice of the peace in Wheelock since 2005 and is a member of the Board of Civil Authority. She has volunteered for various town committees related to ADA compliance (2005- 2022). She is the alternate representative for Wheelock to the NEK Broadband Board. She is a member of the Wheelock Community Initiative.
What are the most pressing needs for the district you seek to represent?
Our affordable housing stock and childcare options are not in balance with the needs of our local workforce.
Though improving, our high-speed Internet coverage is not sufficient to support remote learning (COVID was a huge setback for students) or a full complement of remote working opportunities. The broadband project has also brought attention to the lack of qualified local candidates to build and support the system — most of the development is being done by firms with employees from outside our area.
Do you have any areas state-wide that you would like to focus on?
The last legislative session allocated extraordinary federal COVID-relief monies to all corners of the state for strategic initiatives (identified by their communities). I believe this investment is already making a positive difference in the lives of all Vermonters, including for people in my district. (Road improvements, particularly rural dirt roads, has been extraordinary.) If elected, I will focus on ensuring those resources are spent wisely to better our environment, economy, and educational institutions, as well as on the health and safety concerns of our citizens.
Is there one main issue that led you to want to run for state representative?
I am not a one-issue candidate, but I guess I care first and foremost about our environment, because so much of our way of life in this area depends on keeping it healthy.
Without question, we live in the most beautiful area of Vermont. It is a “working landscape” that supports our food, employment, recreation, tourism, and general well-being. But we are definitely seeing climate changes, which generates concern for the diminished snowfall for our ski areas; more destructive storms that damage our roads and infrastructure; new insect pests (ticks, Emerald Ash borer, spongy moth); and much hotter, drier summers. I am well aware that even with Vermont “doing its part” to address this issue, the national and global effects of climate change will require cooperation and efforts that go beyond our borders.
What you have heard from voters in the towns?
I am particularly interested in the steps that have been taken in the last legislative to address the two serious issues confronting economic growth and workforce needs in the Kingdom — access to affordable housing and childcare. (COVID has affected the quantity and cost of the housing stock; both to rent and to own, and childcare opportunities are either non-existent or unaffordable.) I want to see where these initiatives have been effective and how to build on those successes before suggesting legislative proposals. There is widespread concern for the cost of home heating fuels as we head into winter caused by world fuel prices largely driven by corporate greed.
What do you want voters to keep in mind about your candidacy on Election Day as they go into the voting booth, or when they complete their ballots?
I have been counting votes on election night for many years — by hand — in Wheelock. I have seen up-close-and-personal that NEK voters vote the person. You will see my campaign sign, next to ones for Republican candidates because we have had honest and respectful conversations about that things that matter to us. And when you have lived here long enough, people know your character and trust you represent them well — and I will.
Dennis LaBounty
A native Northeast Kingdom resident, Dennis LaBounty is married to his wife, Diane Stowell, since 1985, and they have lived in Lyndonville since 1993, where they raised three children, all of whom live and work in Vermont.
He worked as a machinist from 1985-2002 for GE (Burlington), Tivoly (Derby Line), and Greenfield Industries/Kennametal (Lyndonville).
He served as the Education and Political Director for the Vermont AFL-CIO 2002-2020.
His community involvement includes Little League coach, Outing Club of Lyndonville Board member, Habitat for Humanity, Coats for Kids, Project Hope, Wounded Warrior, Wheelchair Project, Backpack Food Project
For 18 years, LaBounty has worked closely with elected representatives from all political parties. He said he believes he has been an effective voice and advocate for increases to the minimum wage, improved access to medical care, sick leave, paid family leave, and affordable childcare – all policies that make people’s paychecks go further.
Speaking to his public service work, LaBounty noted that he has served on the Vermont State Workforce Development Board.
He also has served on the Vermont State Apprenticeship Council, the Vermont Commission on International Trade and State Sovereignty, and the Vermont Alliance for Retired Americans.
What are the most pressing needs for the district you seek to represent?
Good paying jobs with benefits, broadband and lower property taxes.
I believe here in the NEK we are one community. All the towns need good paying jobs, broadband, affordable housing, lower property taxes and many of the other basic needs. Many of us were born and raised here and we have family and friends that live in towns that are boarding our district. We need to work together not separately if we want to make the NEK affordable and a great place to live.
Do you have any areas state-wide that you would like to focus on?
• A paid family and medical leave insurance program for all working Vermonters will support the health, well-being, and economic security of our children, families, and small businesses and ensure that the next generation has a bright future.
• We need to have job training funds for unemployed, under-employed, and displaced workers, as well as recent and soon-to-be graduating students who need more skills development. One of the ways we can have a ‘win-win’ is to utilize the state and federal job training money to support the growth of the workforce in the areas of IT, Building Trades and Apprenticeship programs, and build up our state’s aging infrastructure. I am a proud member of both the State’s Workforce Development Board and the State Apprenticeship Council.
• The members of our legislative Appropriations Committees have warned that the next budget year (FY23) will be extremely difficult, and that the State’s fiscal challenges will continue. The legislature needs to work with the citizens to develop spending priorities, including helping our state’s most vulnerable populations, while being mindful of the tax burden on average Vermonters.
• Supporting childcare and after-school programs – Vermont families need more options for affordable and accessible childcare and after-school programs.
• Protecting our natural resources and environment. We need to combat the hazards to our environment, here in Vermont, nationally and globally.
Is there one main issue that led you to want to run for state representative?
I’ve always believed we need to achieve the $15 minimum wage. In order to move people off state-funded programs, you have to ensure a livable wage and benefits.
Low-income Vermonters need a livable wage so they can afford the basic needs for their families like food, affordable housing, to keep Vermont’s middle class secure; I’ve worked on expanding access to medical care and sick leave, prevailing wage and affordable child care, the kinds of policies that level the playing field for working Vermonters.
What you have heard from voters in the towns?
I’ve been going door to door, will be sending out literature, putting ads in the paper and attending speaking events.
What I’ve ran across is something that is on the ballot which is, Proposal 5, Article 22, (Personal reproductive liberty). A few are worried about bringing good paying jobs to the area and property taxes.
What do you want voters to keep in mind about your candidacy on Election Day as they go into the voting booth?
I was in the Statehouse for 18 years fighting for workers’ issues, so I know how the process works, how to find common ground, and what it takes to get the job done. I worked hard every day and testified in committees on raising the minimum wage to help Vermonters afford the basic needs for their families like food, rent, heat and other necessities. I’ve fought hard and testified in committees for paid family and sick leave. I support more affordable housing expanding access to medical care, and affordable child care – legislation that levels the playing field for working Vermonters.
Charles Wilson
A native of Pennsylvania, Charles Wilson, a Republican seeking election to the Caledonia-3 House seat, grew up west of Allentown, Pa. He said he loved the freedom and adventure of the outdoors and was raised around small community farms, apple orchards, streams, and peace and quiet.
He graduated from Fishburne Military School in Virginia and then continued his education at Lehigh Community College and Westchester State College. He secured various management jobs and then eventually moved to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1986 to work in the ski industry and subsequently started his own business of Wilson Enterprises as a painting contractor which he operated for 30 years. Currently, he and his wife own and operate a small business in Lyndon.
Wilson shared that he has always had a strong heart and love for our Nation and the Constitutional law of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness which he said is always secured through hard work. He has lived to represent these values and would stand firm as a Legislator for the people of the N.E. Kingdom and the State.
Wilson shared that in past years, he and his wife have served the community through Volunteers in the Newport Prison, a volunteer ministry and as a volunteer at NVRH in St. Johnsbury.
What is the most pressing need in the district you seek to represent?
The most pressing need is to reduce the size of our state government and bureaucrats and the huge and unsustainable 8.3-billion-dollar budget. This budget creates a huge burden to our region’s taxpayers which will take hard-earned money from their pockets for legislation, like the proposed carbon tax in The Clean Heat Standard and other GWSA ideas – being tossed about by a 23-member board of “consultants” who are unelected, illegitimate lawmakers. The towns of Lyndon, Sheffield, Wheelock, Sutton, and Newark that I would represent, need opportunities for new, meaningful jobs, especially to retain our youth and to be a voice of “We the people” for many who feel unheard in Montpelier. Rural Caledonia wants to stay rural and demonstrate Vermont values. Our schools are now burdened with agendas and teaching that do not reflect our local mindset. We must also address historical teacher and nursing labor shortages. Where have they all gone?
What are some of the issues affecting the State as well as the region?
We have many problems in our state to address and I would be an advocate for all of them: labor shortages/jobs, over-regulation of small businesses, saving our family farms, lowering taxes, and securing 2nd. Amendment rights. These issues need our focused attention right away to help people just live and keep what they have worked hard for.
Is there one main issue that led you to want to run for state representative?
My main area of concern would be to work to restore Vermont’s labor force so that we are not looked upon as a welfare state. Working people are the ones who should support our state - not the Federal government. Plus, work brings meaning, purpose and pride to individuals which builds vibrant and strong communities.
What you have heard from voters in the towns?
My campaign has been launched by emails, social media, phone calls to voters, door-to-door and “street conversations.” I have not seriously asked for donations as I believe our people do not really have that much extra on hand to financially give right now. A State legislator must truly be a “Voice of the People.” We must listen and speak for them.
What do you want voters to keep in mind about your candidacy on Election Day as they go into the voting booth?
When our Caledonia-3 district voters go to the polls or complete their ballots, I would ask them to deeply consider their God given freedoms and responsibilities which are now seriously being threatened and to know that their vote counts. The government must answer to “We the People.”
