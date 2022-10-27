Caledonia-3 is a newly re-drawn district for the Vermont House of Representatives, and the first election for the newly-drawn seats from the Northeast Kingdom are being sought by three candidates this Nov. 8.

They are Eileen Boland, a Democrat from Wheelock; Dennis LaBounty, a Democrat from Lyndon; and Charles Wilson, a Republican from Lyndon, competing for two seats for the new district.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments