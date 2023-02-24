Two Drug House Suspects Agree To Federal Plea Deals

Two of the four suspects accused of running a drug house in Orleans County have reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.
Rachael M. Goulet, 27, Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25, Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz, 28, and Romello “Danger” Appleton, 25, were indicted by a Grand Jury last year for allegedly conspiring with one another to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl at 170 School Street in the town of Westfield.
According to court documents, Goulet and Crocker are accused of hosting “individuals from outside of Vermont at their residence” to obtain and distribute illegal drugs between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022.
U.S. District Court
“’Danger’ (Appleton) was one such individual who lived in their residence and distributed large amounts of drugs while collecting the proceeds from the distributions,” wrote Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) in his report. “The defendants worked together to bring cocaine and fentanyl into Vermont and then process and distribute it in Orleans County for a profit or to support their own consumption.”
Goulet agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors in August of 2022 and entered guilty pleas in October to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and a federal firearm violation by making false statements in connection with the attempted acquisition of a firearm.
Goulet was supposed to be sentenced in January but according to federal court officials the sentencing has not happened yet.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Appleton agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors but his change of plea and sentencing hearings have not been publicly scheduled yet.
The full details of the plea agreements are not yet public.
Crocker and Ortiz still face drug conspiracy charges, according to court documents.
