Two Drug House Suspects Agree To Federal Plea Deals

170 School Street, Westfield, Vt. (Contributed photo Google Maps)

Two of the four suspects accused of running a drug house in Orleans County have reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

Rachael M. Goulet, 27, Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25, Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz, 28, and Romello “Danger” Appleton, 25, were indicted by a Grand Jury last year for allegedly conspiring with one another to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl at 170 School Street in the town of Westfield.

