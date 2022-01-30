NEWPORT — A meet and greet — both in-person and through Google meetings online — was hosted Thursday evening by the North Country Supervisory Union’s Search Committee as it closes in on two superintendent finalists to succeed longtime Superintendent John Castle.
The two finalists under consideration and introduced to the wider community in two different locations, as well as two different formats, started at 5:30 p.m. The candidates were introduced through short bios provided by the search committee:
• Elaine Collins: A Northeast Kingdom native, Elaine has been working in the Vermont educational field, in a variety of roles, for 32 years. She started out in various support staff roles, then moved into teaching before transitioning into educational leadership through consulting work and then as a school principal, which she has done for the past 12 years. Elaine is currently the principal at Newport City Elementary School.
• Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll: A native of southern New York, Barbara has worked in Vermont education for over 25 years. She started out her career as a teacher, then transitioned into some school leadership roles such as a regional director for an early childhood program, a director of Communications and Public Relations, then a principal for 6 years, before becoming a superintendent. Barbara is currently the superintendent at Windham Southwest Supervisory Union.
The Superintendent Search Committee brought forward the two finalists for a second round of interviews.
Thursday night’s Meet and Greet sessions included staff/board member sessions at North Country Union High School’s library while the parents/community member sessions took place at the North Country Career Center.
The candidates were in-person and masked as they responded to questions at each event, present for a half-hour at each location with a break between.
Staff Session With WSSU Superintendent
Chris Young, the principal at North Country Union High School, opened the meeting and began by introducing Komons-Montroll. She is in her fourth year as the superintendent at Windham Southwest SU.
Josh Fortin, a teacher at the junior high school, asked about a staff member using sick leave to take care of their mental health needs, and she said, “The job is nothing like anything we thought it would be … there is so much stress … I understand about the shortages of staff.”
She said she’s even substituted as a cook recently, “We have to all be in it together … we can’t do it the same way.”
Komons-Montroll said, “I get how challenging and how stressful these times are. I’m not in the position here at this time, but I just want to thank you for teaching and for supporting kids … for staying in it.”
Another staff member, Natalie Gaines, asked about fine arts education for students within the district Komons-Montroll works in. She said she is a strong supporter of all programs including the arts which help children to discover their talents and have as many opportunities as possible.
Komons-Montroll said educators build life-changing relationships with students, and it’s one of the most powerful ways for students to feel valued and to be able to grow up to have full lives, “We want to make sure every student has that one person.”
Fortin, who teaches math, asked “How involved do you like to be with your principals in the district?” asking if she is more hands-off, or a leader who wants to be involved in every aspect of the schools’ operation.
“Probably in-between,” she responded. She said the principal touches all the staff and students, and as a superintendent, she wants to make sure the principals have the support they need for schools to function. “I am helping anywhere I can, we need that now during COVID, more than anytime before.
“I’m around, as a part of their team,” said Komons-Montroll.
Newport City Elementary Principal At Parent/Community Session
The other finalist, and in-house candidate, Elaine Collins, said she spends as much time with people in school buildings as possible and puts paperwork after people.
Speaking during the parent meeting, in response to a question about how she would adapt to the nature of the superintendent’s job, Collins said, “There’s a political nature to a superintendency that I am protected from as a principal, so it’s learning to navigate that … learning how those pieces come together.”
Collins addressed the stressful time for families and schools amid the ongoing pandemic. She said, “The interruption of learning has been very real for families.
“Kids having responses that are maybe a little outside of their norm because they are stressed and that stress sometimes brings out unexpected responses in kids and adults,” she shared. “Families really want to do a good job for their kids … they’re not really sure how to do that,” with the ups and downs of school changes and quarantines etc. amid COVID, “All of those changes are really hard to navigate, having a system that supports them as best we can” is critical … It’s a hard ride right now but eventually we’ll calm down and get back to some sense of normal … we’ll be dealing with the after effects of COVID for some time.”
Collins said, “Supporting each other in this post-pandemic phase will be the work for probably the remainder of my career,” saying kids have lost ground socially and academically, and third graders may not be where teachers are used to seeing third graders as a result.
She said she would be open to feedback from staff and she would respond to their concerns, “As superintendent, giving people opportunities to voice their opinions and then doing something with those opinions is actually even more important,” promising to not only give lip service, but to “put solutions into play.”
Collins At Staff Meet & Greet
Collins worked her way up through various roles in education starting as support staff, then a teacher, before becoming an administrator. She has been a principal for more than a decade.
Collins fielded the same question from Fortin, about whether she’s hands-on or off with the school buildings. “I think my job as superintendent would be to support the administrators … I am not somebody who likes to micro-manage, I like to set up systems for success. If they have issues, they can certainly come to me and I can help them problem-solve. Each individual school has a leader at the helm … my role as superintendent is to support that, but interfere too much in it if that makes sense.”
Fortin asked about the use of sick leave as a means for staff to take care of their mental health, the same question posed earlier, “What does sick leave mean to you?”
“I think sick time is sick time … I’m not going to knock on your door and ask you are you really sick? People need to do what they need to do to take care of themselves … I think we need to support our educators and their mental health,” responded Collins.
Collins said she has strong relationships with many staff in NCSU and believes those connections would serve her in the role as superintendent, should she be selected to lead the SU.
She was asked the same question about arts funding, and said she does not support cutting funding for the arts, “Every year it feels like there’s a budget crisis, every year it feels like there are potential cuts that have to be made, but we figure out a way to fund the arts.
“I think it’s an in for a lot of kids,” she said, promising to support funding for the arts.
She heard a plea for more support for bus drivers and other roles, and said, “I know that we’re in better shape than a lot of other schools are, but we’ve got to do something … we’ve got to get kids to school.
“We can’t just continue to lose people and then how do we get kids to school … there has to be something to get things going in the right direction,” said Collins. “And I know it’s not that folks aren’t trying … it’s a real problem.”
Another question posed to Collins was how she would work to protect the safety of students, staff and others who face discrimination and exclusion based on identity. “We have to give folks who are marginalized a voice; this is a growing population of our school and we need to develop ways to have those voices heard.”
Komons-Montroll Meeting With Parents/Community
At the second parent/community meeting, Komons-Montroll shared an example of how in her district, the family consumer science and business teaching positions were vacant for more than a year. “An example of … creativity is we created an entrepreneurial position combining business skills with cottage industry skills … we want to help prepare students to open their own businesses … those entrepreneurial skills are quite key for the future.
“We are trying to serve our students maybe even better, yet we were able to cut one position,” said Komons-Montroll.
Another community member asked how school construction may be possible without a bond vote. “With one of our schools, we did an evaluation of the whole building and it came out to be more than $1 million in renovations … we thought, how are we supposed to do this? First, we got a second opinion.” She said they prioritized what needed to be done, and looked long-term.
“Then, we started creating a reserve fund for maintenance, and the reserve fund … at first we weren’t able to get much in there … but it did turn out that this year due to COVID and (federal funds) … the proposal is two pieces, one is to add more to a reserve fund and the other is to create a tax stability fund; in other words in order to ensure that we keep taxes stable over time, to ask the voters to put money in so that over time we can keep things stable.”
A parent asked about how student voices would be supported. Komons-Montroll said, “When students have a voice and have a choice about what they’re learning, they own it … they have to be a part of the whole process.
“In terms of my work as superintendent, presently I am working on a visioning process that is engaging stakeholders from across all of the district … identifying what do we want for our children when they graduate, what will they be able to do and know …. and we are using that to build a strategic plan … I have made certain we have students on it, we have multiple students,” said Komons-Montroll, “It’s one of the most important voices in a process like this.”
Komons-Montroll was asked about what her priorities would be if chosen as the superintendent. She said building relationships and understanding the values by listening to all different stakeholders across the SU would be how she would spend her early days, “That would be the first, primary goal. Another one would be making sure that I’m taking care of the system and the people in it.”
She was asked how she would work to give students from minority groups more visibility; she responded, “I would ask students themselves, what ideas do they have? Because I don’t have every idea and I really depend on collaborating and listening to learn. Another one is to invite them to talk to me and make it feel like there is an open door for that.”
