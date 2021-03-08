Two Grades Going Remote Due To COVID Cases At St. Johnsbury School

Students in grades 2 and 5 will not be in class at St. Johnsbury School this week due to two new confirmed COVID cases in people connected to those grades.
The school announced on Sunday that only remote learning would be available this week for second- and fifth-grade students taught by three specific teachers.
“This morning we learned that two of our school community members tested positive for COVID-19 due to spread within the community,” school officials noted. “As a result, Mrs. Dwyer’s 2nd grade, Ms. Smith’s 5th grade and Mr. Phelps’s 5th grade will be learning remotely this week.”
Officials noted that contact tracing investigations are underway, and there could be phone calls placed to people deemed in danger of exposure.
The cases reported Sunday follow two cases confirmed in members of the school community that were identified last week.
