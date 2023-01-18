The motive behind the murder of a Hastings Hill resident was fear of a Philadelphia drug dealer.
That’s according to court documents made public on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court.
Four suspects arrested by Vermont State Police on Tuesday at 1658 Main Street in St. Johnsbury were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges.
Caledonia Superior Court
But the arraignment of Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury, had to be rescheduled because the court learned she was transported from jail to the hospital for unknown reasons.
And the arraignment of the alleged shooter, Raphael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was re-scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday because he was not transported from jail to the courthouse Wednesday.
Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, burglary into an occupied dwelling and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint.
Ringuette was then held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing could be scheduled.
The alleged getaway driver, Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery and aiding in the commission of a burglary.
Cady was then held by Judge Jiron on $50,000 bail.
Judge Jiron also dismissed multiple charges against the suspects saying he believed there was no probable cause.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul quickly filed amended charges to replace those that were dismissed.
Alleged drug dealer Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, of Springfield, Mass., was found shot to death in Apartment #4 at 78 Hastings Hill on the morning of Dec. 14.
Police in court documents allege that the group had a plan to rob Lugo because they owed money to a man identified as Danny Daniels, 30, also known by his street names as “Kyle” or “Miami.”
“Ringuette stated Amber LaBrecque, 33 and Clark took $3,000 worth of Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl from Daniels prior to the homicide occurring,” wrote VSP Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney in his report. “LaBrecque subsequently paid ‘Kyle’ back approximately $2,000 of the stolen drugs after cashing a check. In an effort to recoup some of the loss from Clark and LaBrecque, the group planned on robbing Jimenez Lugo to obtain Crack Cocaine and Heroin.”
Ringuette described Daniels as “being very physically intimidating,” approximately 6’ 2” or 6’ 3” and weighing approximately 280 lbs.
Cady told police that Daniels is from Philadelphia and travels to Vermont to sell cocaine and fentanyl.
The apartment where Lugo was killed is owned by RuralEdge and was rented by Darlene Gilchrist, 34.
Gilchrist told police that on the night of the murder she was grabbed at her apartment front door by two males after having a discussion with Clark.
“When Clark left, she pushed the outside door open which caused it to become stuck open,” wrote Det. Kinney. “Gilchrist advised she needed to go down the stairwell to close the door. When she arrived at the bottom of the stairwell and reached out to close the door, she was grabbed by two males who she did not know were there…A brief struggle ensued between Gilchrist and the two males. She advised she was taken down to the floor in the stairwell and held there. During the struggle, she advised her mouth was covered and her face was pushed down so she was not able to see or identify anyone. She described the assailant as wearing what felt like leather gloves as her mouth was covered to prevent her from yelling.”
Gilchrist also told police that she then heard what appeared to be “two pops.”
But the most detailed description in court documents occurred after police picked up Michelle Deaette on an unrelated arrest warrant in January.
Deaette told police she had information regarding the Jimenez Lugo homicide.
“Deaette stated that she was spending time with a male who she identified as ‘Rafael Rodriguez’ approximately one week prior to the interview with Det. Sgt. (Drew) Cota,” wrote Detective Kinney. “While spending time with him, Rodriguez woke up from a nightmare and advised her he needed to tell her something he had not told anyone else before… Rodriguez proceeded to tell Deaette that he was the person who shot Jimenez Lugo during a robbery on Hastings Hill. Rodriguez told Deaette that he owed money to a black male, who was identified by Deaette as ‘Kyle’…Rodriguez stated he and Ringuette decided to rob Jimenez Lugo on Hastings Hill to pay off their debt to ‘Kyle.’”
“When they finally did enter, Rodriguez told Deaette that they pushed Gilchrist out of the way,” wrote Det. Kinney. “She subsequently screamed, which caused Jimenez Lugo to present himself with a firearm. This firearm reportedly made Rodriguez fear for his life, so he fired two shots at Jimenez Lugo striking him.”
Lugo was charged in September with possession of cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting bail.
As of Wednesday, Daniels had not been charged in connection with the murder of Lugo but the sources say the investigation is ongoing.
