Two Hikers Injured In Separate Slip-And-Fall Incidents

LINCOLN — Two hikers suffered lower leg injuries due to slippery conditions and were evacuated by rescue teams in separate incidents on Friday.
The first incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. when 24-year-old Porter McManus of Durham slipped and fell while attempting to photograph the scenic Cloudland Falls, according to a Fish and Game statement.
McManus slipped on a wet rock and slid 50 feet from the top of Cloudland Falls to the base, suffering a significant lower leg injury.
Good Samaritan hikers with medical training provided care until rescuers arrived and carried McManus 1.4 miles back to the trailhead, according to the statement.
McManus was well prepared for his hike. Authorities noted, “It is remarkable that he did not suffer a more significant injury.”
He was loaded into an ambulance at 11:30 a.m. and transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare
The second incident happened at around 1:35 p.m. at the Kinsman Pond Shelter in Lincoln, a remote cabin located more than three-and-a-half miles from the nearest trailhead over rugged trails.
Alexis Belling, 24, of Portsmouth and two companions were setting up a tent when Belling slipped on a wet rock and fell. The injury prevented her from bearing weight or walking without assistance, authorities said.
Rather than conduct a lengthy carry out, Fish and Game arranged for a New Hampshire National Guard helicopter to airlift Belling, and she was hoisted into a Blackhawk at around 4 p.m. and taken to the Cannon Mountain ski area, where she was transferred to an ambulance and transported to LRH.
According to the statement, Belling and her companions were well prepared for a multi-day hike.
Fish and Game advised that, due to periods of rain and high humidity, the White Mountains are slippier so proper footwear is a necessity.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
