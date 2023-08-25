Two Hikers Rescued in Franconia Notch

FRANCONIA NOTCH — Two hikers were rescued in separate incidents in Franconia Notch on Sunday, Aug. 20.
A solo male hiker, 60-year-old David Joy of Londonderry, N.H., suffered a medical incident while returning to the Lafayette Campground trail head after summitting Mount Kinsman.
He contacted 911 at 3:30 p.m. and told emergency dispatchers he was unsure if he could continue. A Fish and Game conservation officer made his way to the Cannon Mountain summit by ATV and then continued on foot, meeting the hiker on the Cannon Balls at 5:30 p.m. The conservation officer slowly assisted the hier down the trail and they arrived at the Lafayette Campground just after 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, 43-year-old Charlotte Dewals of Rigaud, Que., suffered serious injuries on the Falling Waters Trail during a family hike. The five-member family were descending the trail when Dewalks slipped on wet rocks by Cloudland Falls, approximately 1.5 miles from the trail head.
Fish and Game was contacted at 4:25 p.m. and a rescue party of volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search & Rescue Team and Fish and Game conservation officers was organized and started up the trail. The first rescuers met the injured hiker at 5:20 p.m. At this point the hiker was slowly making her way down the trail.
Once the rescue litter arrived it was decided the safest and quickest extraction would be a carry out. By 6:30 p.m. the rescue party arrived at the trail head. LinWood Ambulance took the hiker to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment. The family members were well prepared for a day hike, Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game warned that rainy weather this summer has caused slippery trail conditions that have contributed to many hiker injuries.
“Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking, hiking boots that provide support, protection and traction are recommended,” Fish and Game said.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
