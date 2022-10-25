Two Indicted In Fatal Overdose Case

Samantha Holden

A Colebrook man and Canaan woman have been indicted for possessing fentanyl and selling a quantity of the opioid to a Colebrook woman who then overdosed and died the next day.

On Friday, John Cameron, 37, of Colebrook, and Samantha Holden, 28, of Canaan, were indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing fentanyl and knowingly selling less than one gram of it to Amanda Cass on Oct. 3, 2021, in Colebrook, as well as on a Class B felony count of conspiring to sell the drug.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments