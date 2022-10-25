Two Indicted In Fatal Overdose Case

A Colebrook man and Canaan woman have been indicted for possessing fentanyl and selling a quantity of the opioid to a Colebrook woman who then overdosed and died the next day.
On Friday, John Cameron, 37, of Colebrook, and Samantha Holden, 28, of Canaan, were indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing fentanyl and knowingly selling less than one gram of it to Amanda Cass on Oct. 3, 2021, in Colebrook, as well as on a Class B felony count of conspiring to sell the drug.
Cass, 22, died the following day, Oct. 4, after overdosing in Pittsburg.
According to the indictments, Holden texted Cameron to request that he sell “H,” also known as heroin or fentanyl, to Cass, and through text messages to Cameron she vouched for Cass and described her to Cameron and told him Cass would be alone and driving a silver truck.
The conspirators arranged for Cass to meet Cameron in the IGA parking lot in Colebrook, where the drug transaction occurred, said prosecutors.
The sale soon led to a police response in Pittsburg for the report of an unconscious woman later identified as Cass.
Holden was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection with the death of Cass, following a five-month investigation by Colebrook police, who were assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
As of Tuesday, neither Holden nor Cameron are charged with sale of a drug with death resulting, a count that carries a stiffer sentence.
In March, Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella said it is a big case, his department is working with the DEA, and Cass’s death could be used during the sentencing.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
