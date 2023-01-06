Two Injured In Apartment Fire, Neighboring Units Saved

JEFFERSON — Two people were injured in an early-morning apartment fire.
Jefferson Fire was summoned to a four-unit apartment building at 653 Meadows St. at 6:45 a.m. Friday and first arriving crews found one unit with heavy smoke and fire.
According to JFD Chief Chris Milligan, the married couple living in the two-story apartment awoke to the fire and escaped through the front door.
They suffered unspecified injuries and were transported to Weeks Medical Center for treatment, Milligan said.
Seven residents living in three other units were unharmed.
Jefferson Fire contained the fire to the single apartment, assisted by departments from Lancaster, Whitefield, Twin Mountain, Dalton and Lunenburg.
Despite it being the first major fire in Jefferson in over nine months, the departments responded quickly and effectively, demonstrating the importance of regular training and the regional “mutual aid” response system, Milligan said.
“I can’t say enough about the mutual aid system we have, everyone works together,” Milligan said about the rapid regional response. “Everyone gave their best effort to contain the fire to that apartment, which allowed the other residents to go back to their apartments.”
The final crews cleared the scene at around 1:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office. It is not considered suspicious, Milligan said.
