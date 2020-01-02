CRAWFORD’S PURCHASE, NH – At approximately 4:25 p.m. on Dec 31, 2019, a woman sustained a serious, but non-life threatening injury when the rental snowmobile she had been operating veered off the trail and collided with a tree. The crash occurred on Corridor 11 (Jefferson Notch Road) in the town of Crawford’s Purchase. A 15-year-old female passenger, who was riding on the back of the snowmobile, was also injured in the crash. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Yaritza Rivera-Arzola, 42, of Guayama, Puerto Rico.
Emergency personnel were notified of the crash by a 911 call from a passerby operating another snowmobile. EMS personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue and a Conservation officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the scene. Due to the nature of the injuries to both the operator and passenger, rescue personnel had to utilize a tracked ATV and rescue sled to transport both parties individually from the scene, approximately 1 mile to awaiting ambulances staged on Base Station Road. Ultimately, the operator and passenger were both transported by separate ambulances to Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, N.H. for further evaluation and treatment.
