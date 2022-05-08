Two people were injured in a one-car crash on Route 15 in West Danville just after 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover near Isham Hill Road. When Troopers arrived they spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who identified himself as Ian Strong, 20, of Johnson, Vt. Troopers also spoke with passenger Julia Satterlee. The two were both transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

It is believed that speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Tpr. V. Cole at (802) 748-3111.

