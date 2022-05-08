On May 7, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 15, near Isham Hill Road in Danville. When Troopers arrived on scene they spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who identified himself as Ian Strong, age 20, of Johnson, Vt. Troopers also spoke with the passenger of the vehicle who identified herself as Julia Satterlee. The operator and passenger were both transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is believed that speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Tpr. V. Cole at (802) 748-3111.
Two people were injured in a one-car crash on Route 15 in West Danville just after 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover near Isham Hill Road. When Troopers arrived they spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who identified himself as Ian Strong, 20, of Johnson, Vt. Troopers also spoke with passenger Julia Satterlee. The two were both transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
It is believed that speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Tpr. V. Cole at (802) 748-3111.
