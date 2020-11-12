Two local entities, Appalachian Mountain Club and Northern Forest Center, were among five projects awarded funding on Thursday by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD).

Appalachian Mountain Club of Coös County, N.H., received $290,056. This project will deliver 20 trail-building, stewardship- and recreation-management skills training annually at AMC’s Camp Dodge Trails Center to approximately 200 individuals, equipping them to meet the workforce needs of the region’s outdoor recreation economy.

