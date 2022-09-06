Two Locals Charged For Drug Offenses

ST. JOHNSBURY — Two 33-year-old residents were arrested Sept 5 and cited with various drug charges.
At about 8:10 p.m., a St. Johnsbury Police Department patrol officer observed a motor vehicle idling in the Family Dollar parking lot with the operator, Christopher Rivers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, slumped over behind the wheel. Also found unconscious in the back seat was Gary Bolton, 33, of St. Johnsbury.
Police say Rivers demonstrated signs of impairment by a substance other than alcohol and was arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 (Drugs), License Required (as he was allegedly unlicensed and had a prior conviction for driving without a license within the past two years), and possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug. A drug recognition expert evaluation was obtained with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, and an evidentiary blood draw was taken at the hospital.
Bolton was arrested for possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug, violation of conditions of release and unlawful trespass (as he was found to have returned to the premises despite receiving a prior notice of trespass). Bolton will face arraignment in this matter on March 13, 2023, and Rivers on Dec. 12, 2022, both in Caledonia Superior Court.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.