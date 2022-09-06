Two Locals Charged For Drug Offenses
Buy Now

The Family Dollar store in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Two 33-year-old residents were arrested Sept 5 and cited with various drug charges.

At about 8:10 p.m., a St. Johnsbury Police Department patrol officer observed a motor vehicle idling in the Family Dollar parking lot with the operator, Christopher Rivers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, slumped over behind the wheel. Also found unconscious in the back seat was Gary Bolton, 33, of St. Johnsbury.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments