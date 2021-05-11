Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who broke into Hillikers Store on Route 105 in Newport Center early Tuesday.
According to a report from troopers Nathan Handy and Logan Miller, state police learned of the burglary about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The investigation into the crime determined a two males wearing dark clothing broke through the glass door of the store owned by Adam Hilliker of Troy.
The suspects stole cigarettes and the cash drawer. They left the scene in a dark colored sedan. The cash draw was later found on Lane Road in the Coventry.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Derby barracks of the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.
