BURKE — Voters tasked with replacing a multi-term select board member on Town Meeting Day will have a choice between a familiar candidate and a former co-owner of Booth Bros. Dairy.
Select board member Christine Emmons, who has served since January 2017, announced her resignation early in January, two years into her third three-year term. Challenges due to an injury drove her decision. She committed to staying on until Town Meeting Day, which allowed the town to accept candidates for the regular Town Meeting ballot.
Enter Jerry Booth, of West Burke, and Samuel James, of Burke Hollow.
Booth was born into the dairy business and grew up in Barre. He became co-owner of Booth Bros. and continued to work in the business after Hood bought the company in 1997.
He and his wife have lived in West Burke for four years.
Booth said his years as a business executive positioned him well to serve the town.
“You build a budget and you stick to it,” he said.
He has served on the Vermont Dairy Industry Association board and was a governor-appointee to the Vermont Milk Commission. His bid to serve as selectman is his first attempt at elected office within a municipality.
Booth said he has long thought about getting involved with town governance. In recent months he started attending select board meetings and taking a greater interest in the decisions and discussions before the board.
Should he be elected, Booth said, his immediate goals would be to learn more about town policies and functions of the board from current members Joe Allard and Mark Daigle. He also said he intends to be a good listener to the townspeople.
Issues before the board that he said he is ready to help tackle include directing the town’s share of ARPA funding ($408,000); resolving trash collection in town; the revitalization of West Burke to include an effort to introduce a wastewater system; the construction of a new highway garage.
Booth said taking care of roads and bridges are among his priorities along with focusing on fiscal responsibility working to decrease the tax burden.
“I love Burke; it’s a great, great town to be in,” he said.
He has been campaigning door-to-door and has printed up lawn signs and pamphlets to get the word out about his candidacy. The pamphlet has a smiling cartoon cow on it.
By contrast, the other contestant in the race, James, is hoping name recognition and word-of-mouth communication will propel him to victory in the select board race.
This will be James’ third consecutive year that he has sought the position. Last year, he was only two votes shy of the victor, Daigle. In the March 2021 election, he was beaten by Emmons.
It was Emmons’ decision to resign from the board that encouraged James to seek election to the board this year.
He learned about her planned departure on a trip to the town office after dropping off his garbage. “At that point I felt pretty strongly that I should throw my hat into it again,” said James.
Prior to learning about Emmons, James said he wasn’t planning to run this year.
The normal rotation of select board elections in Burke has veteran selectman Joe Allard coming to the end of his three-year term this March. James said he had no intention of running against Allard.
Now, with Emmons’ departure, James said he hopes to be elected and to have a chance to work alongside Allard and Daigle.
James refers to himself as a jack of all trades. He said he’s run small businesses in the past including a handyman service and serving as a fishing guide. He lived in East Burke for 22 years before moving to his current home in Burke Hollow.
He was also employed at the town’s recycling center and helped at times with the curbside pickup that Burke offered to residents. That system is in limbo at the moment as officials and townspeople work together to determine how best to move forward.
James said he offers a perspective on the garbage collection process and said he is eager to help plot a course forward, whether it’s investing in a return to curbside service or having a collection point for residents to bring their trash.
He said he knows there are a lot of people who would struggle to transport their own garbage in town.
The current process of townspeople dealing with their garbage is to take it to the trash truck parked at the recycling center during recycling center hours. James said he will be there on Saturday during recycling hours to talk to voters about his candidacy.
Voting will be by Australian ballot between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 7. Allard’s name will appear on the ballot; he is unopposed for another three-year term. Booth and James are competing for the chance to finish Emmons’ term.
Both said if elected, they would complete Emmons’ term and then seek re-election next year.
