Two More COVID Cases At NVU-Lyndon

Students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported at the Lyndon Center campus of Northern Vermont University (NVU) on Wednesday evening.

NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb, in a statement released to the newspaper, stated “NVU has two new positives on the Lyndon campus involving commuter students.”

