Rafael J. Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree murder and other felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday.
Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of shooting and killing alleged drug dealer Israel Jimenez Lugo in a Hastings Hill apartment in December.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then ordered Rodriguez held without bail until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing can be scheduled.
Caledonia Superior Court
Lugo, 49, was from Springfield, Mass. He was charged in September with possession of cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.
According to court documents, Rodriguez and three other suspects went to the apartment where Lugo was staying with a plan to steal drugs.
But things didn’t turn out as planned and Lugo was allegedly shot to death by Rodriguez in the apartment.
Rodriguez also pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted assault and robbery and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
Brittany L. Clark, 33, who police say was also involved in the robbery plan, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of a burglary and aiding in the commission of assault and robbery.
Judge Jiron then ordered Clark held on $50,000 bail.
Defense attorneys David Sleigh and Laura Wilson challenged probable cause on some of the charges against Rodriguez and Clark.
The state responded by updating its charging information and amending some of the charges.
Two other suspects charged in connection with the killing of Lugo pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday.
Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was ordered held without bail and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton, was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
All four suspects were arrested by Vermont State Police at 1658 Main Street (Sand Hill) in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday.
