BURLINGTON — Two more defendants arrested in a Northeast Kingdom drug sweep in recent months have had not guilty pleas entered in U.S. District Court in Burlington to felony charges, including one count of operating a so-called “Crack House.”

Alicia R. Parenteau, 36, of Newport and Randell L. Devoid, 50, of St. Johnsbury did not attend their scheduled arraignments this week, but not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf by their lawyers.

