Two more Northeast Kingdom residents have died of COVID-19 in recent days, underscoring the risk the virus still poses to Vermonters say state officials.
According to the Vermont Health Department, an Essex County and a Caledonia County resident died of the virus within the last 2 weeks. These latest fatalities join another recent death that occurred in Orleans County. There have now been 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the Northeast Kingdom, with 9 in Orleans County, 6 in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said while the pace of deaths statewide continues to drop there is still risk, especially for the elderly and those with co-morbidities.
Levine said recent deaths across the state have been among those 50- to over 90-years-old and there have been more females than males.
“The majority of these are labeled in our system as not fully vaccinated,” said Levine. “[We are] trying to discern if any were partially vaccinated or not and we will have their data at a later time — even in the older age range — again I think speaking testimony to the benefits of vaccination for sure.”
“These individuals unfortunately did represent a sicker subset of the Vermont population in terms of pre-existing illness, co-morbidities as we call it, chronic diseases,” said Levine, noting the majority died as a direct cause of COVID-19, as opposed to dying of something else while being infected by COVID.
More COVID Variants In NEK
The Health Department this week reported more COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Caledonia and Orleans counties, while cautioning that it is likely much more widespread than the Health Department’s current testing can detect.
An additional B.1.1.7, or U.K., variant case was detected in Caledonia County while 5 new cases of the variant were confirmed from Orleans County samples. In addition, 2 cases in Orleans County were confirmed to be of the B.1.429 variant which was first detected in California. The U.K. variant is believed to be about 50 percent more transmissible while the California variant is about 20 percent more transmissible according to recent reports, although vaccines appear to help prevent both variants.
“We have now found variants of the virus in specimens of residents in 10 of 14 counties,” said Levine. “We only sequence a small number of samples at this point, so while we can’t assess the true prevalence, at this point we are presuming these variants are circulating throughout the state making up an increasing proportion of our positive tests.
The overwhelming majority are the B.1.1.7 variant, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the country, said Levine.
“It at least partially explains why the virus is spreading more easily in the state and is a stark indicator of why adhering closely to all prevention measures is really essential, even now, even as we continue to vaccinate Vermonters as quickly as we can,” said Levine.
The region has added 70 cases in the last 3 days, with 27 in Caledonia County for a total of 884 cases, 35 in Orleans County for a total of 1,127 and 8 in Essex County for a total of 241. The regional total is now at 2,252 cases.
NEK Vaccines
State officials Friday announced over half of Vermonters aged 16 and above have now received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“The vaccine is our ticket out of the pandemic,” said Gov. Phil Scott during the statewide media briefing in which he announced an early opening to eligibility for 16-18 years old starting Saturday.
While the push is on to vaccinate as many Vermonters as quickly as possible, the NEK continues to lag the rest of the state in vaccination rate. The statewide average is now at 51 percent. Essex County continues to have the lowest rate at 40 percent, Caledonia County has the third lowest rate at 45.9 percent and Orleans has the fourth lowest rate at 46.1 percent. The county with the highest vaccination rate is Bennington at 56 percent.
