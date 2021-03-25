Two More Staff Test Positive At Northern State Correctional Facility

NEWPORT — The Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is reporting two more staff members at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases were detected both independently and in testing conducted on Monday, March 22.
No new positive cases were reported among inmates.
As of Thursday, a total of 178 inmates and 21 staff members have tested positive at NSCF since the outbreak began in February. There are currently 21 inmates and four positive staff cases at the facility. The rest have been medically cleared to leave isolation.
