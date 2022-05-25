Two More Suspects Indicted In Danville Murder For Hire

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The FBI has arrested two more suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago.
According to unsealed federal court documents, Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were indicted by a grand jury on May 19 for allegedly conspiring together and with others to kill Davis, 49.
Both suspects are now facing felony “racketeering - murder” charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Gumrukcu is expected to appear later today in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Eratay is expected to appear later today in U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.
If convicted, Gumrukcu and Eratay face mandatory life in prison sentences or the death penalty.
The indictment was initially sealed to allow for the arrest of the defendants, to protect the safety of the arresting officers and to prevent the flight of the defendants. The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday.
Fort Garland, Colorado resident Jerry Banks, 34, has been accused by the government of kidnapping Davis from his home at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville and then killing him.
Banks has been indicted on a felony kidnapping charge and although Banks is not charged with Davis’s murder, the government has alleged that Banks murdered Davis.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada has also been indicted on a felony kidnapping charge in connection with the murder of Davis. Ethridge is alleged to have communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and murder.
The FBI and the Vermont State Police have been conducting a joint investigation into the murder of Davis.
According to court documents, the FBI says Jerry Banks posed as a federal agent to kidnap Davis from his home on Jan. 6, 2018.
Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
Davis had lived in the Danville farmhouse with his wife and six children for about two years after relocating from the state of New Jersey.
Neighbors said Davis worked for an environmental cleaning company and that he and his family were friendly, but usually quiet and kept mostly to themselves. The Davis family was also part of the Concord Community Church on Main Street in Concord.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.