Two NEK Democrats Break From Majority On Climate Bill Vote
Buy Now

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, answers a question during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House on Monday, April 24, 2023. Next to her is fellow legislator, Rep. Scott Beck. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Vermont House supported a climate bill last week without yes votes from Northeast Kingdom Republicans and without all NEK Democrats in favor.

The bill, S.5, originated with the Senate and was passed out of the House on Friday with a few tweaks to the Senate version. House members supported the measure with a vote of 98 to 46. It was a vote result that fell closely along party lines - but not completely.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments