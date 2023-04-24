Two NEK Democrats Break From Majority On Climate Bill Vote

The Vermont House supported a climate bill last week without yes votes from Northeast Kingdom Republicans and without all NEK Democrats in favor.
The bill, S.5, originated with the Senate and was passed out of the House on Friday with a few tweaks to the Senate version. House members supported the measure with a vote of 98 to 46. It was a vote result that fell closely along party lines - but not completely.
Among the 16 House members serving NEK towns, there are seven Democrats. But only five said “yea” to S. 5. Those local representatives breaking from the state’s majority party on the bill were Dennis Labounty, of Lyndon, and David Templeman, of Barton. Both men were elected to the Legislature for the first time in November.
At the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, the breakdown of representatives was a 50-50 split with two Republicans and two Democrats in attendance, but on the issue of S.5, Rep. Scott Campbell was the only House member there in support of the legislation.
The bill, called the Clean Heat Standard, is a process through which the cost of “clean” heat credits are charged to “obligated parties” who deal in the delivery of fossil heating fuels - oil, propane, natural gas, coal and kerosene - into Vermont. The money collected will go toward efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Rep. Campbell said it’s time for the state to take steps toward its climate goals.
“The climate crisis impact on Vermont is not only environmental, it’s economic; global, national and regional economies are changing, transitioning away from near total reliance on fossil fuels,” he said at the legislative breakfast. “Governments are incentivizing and beginning to require carbon reductions. Vermont is not prepared. We need to build out the (electric vehicle) charging network, the weatherization installers and heat pump mechanics. We need to upgrade the electric grid. All this takes time and investment and planning, and the longer we delay, the higher the costs, the greater disruption and the greater the threat to those who are most vulnerable economically.”
Rep. Campbell said people will be better off when they are not dependent on fossil fuels with volatile pricing.
“Public policy should help everyone, especially low and moderate-income households reduce their vulnerability to unstable prices,” he said.
In explaining his no vote on S.5, Rep. Labounty said Rep. Campbell’s pricing argument doesn’t work for him. He said it’s true that oil prices increase at times, but they also come back down. There’s fluctuation in favor of the consumer, he said. The same cannot be said for the cost of electricity, said Rep. Labounty.
“The electric bill has never fluctuated,” he said. “It’s always gone up.”
He said people in the area aren’t in a position financially to transition away from their propane and oil-fed heating sources.
“People are living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “They don’t have the resources to put in a heat pump even with some subsidies.”
Rep. Labounty also said he is skeptical about heat pump technology and limitations related to the northern New England winter temperatures. He told the breakfast audience of a man in Maine whose home insurance carrier dropped him because he installed a heat pump as a primary heat source, and the company said it was a liability for freezing pipes.
In the last two legislative breakfasts, Rep. Campbell said that the increased cost of a gallon of heating fuel to the consumer once the measures of S.5 are implemented will be small, countering an earlier allegation by the administration of Gov. Phil Scott that the cost could be an added 70 cents per gallon. Rep. Campbell contends that it likely will only be a few cents added per gallon.
When given a chance to commit to a cost increase cap of 20 cents in an amendment to S. 5, the Democratic majority, including Rep. Campbell, rejected the amendment.
Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, was also in attendance at the breakfast meeting. He said he voted no on S.5.
In an email, he said that a government-mandated program that forces an increase on heating fuels for the consumer to drive climate initiatives is a step too far when education and incentives are already achieving climate-friendly results.
“Current Federal and Vermont education and incentive programs are working,” he said. “Heating oil use in Vermont homes has decreased from 112 million gallons in 2003 to 84 million gallons in 2019, down 32%.”
Rep. Joseph Parsons, of Newbury, who serves in a district that includes Groton, voted no and voiced the reason for his vote to the House body when the vote roll call was taken. Said Parsons, “With this bill, we are driving down a one-way, single lane road, carbon tax, dead ahead. And apparently, we’re telling our Vermont passengers not to trust their lying eyes……Well I trust my constituents……. Their outreach didn’t fall on deaf ears. I vote no for them.”
Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, was among the Democratic representatives who voted in favor of S.5. He was not in attendance at the legislative breakfast but sent comments to the newspaper related to his support of the initiative.
“If this bill becomes law, and it works as intended, I truly believe that even its critics will one day warmly celebrate the benefits of its success,” he wrote.
Farlice-Rubio also pointed out that the bill requires the plan for implementation to be presented to the Legislature in 2025. It’s been called a “checkback” process that was added to the bill through the work of Sen. Jane Kitchel’s Appropriations Committee.
“In January of 2025, the Public Utility Commission will present the hard numbers to the General Assembly: we will then have a chance to change, approve, or even repeal the entire law,” he wrote.
Reached on Tuesday, Rep. Templeman said his vote was a recognition of the needs of his constituents.
“My primary reason for voting no has more to do with human impact as far as in the Kingdom we have a disproportionate number of low-income people compared to more urban parts of the state, and I honestly don’t think that we can equip ourselves to deal with climate change until we’ve put everybody on the road to prosperity, not to say that we need to be prosperous, but there needs to be a sense beyond just hand to mouth, and a lot of our people are living hand to mouth,” he said.
He said the money that could come to low-income Vermonters to help them transition to clean heat systems would not be enough to make the change.
“It would potentially put money back into their hands to upgrade their heating systems, however, to do that, they would need additional money that they probably don’t have,” said Rep. Templeman. “We’re kind of putting people between a rock and a hard place, between asking them to either (A) pay more for fuel or (B) invest money they don’t have into a new heating system.”
The bill, as amended and approved by the House, has come back to the Senate and was discussed by the Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.
If supported in the Senate, it will go to Gov. Phil Scott, who has reacted negatively to S.5. Should he veto the bill, the legislature will hold a veto override vote.
