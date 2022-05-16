NORTHEAST KINGDOM — A farm in Barnet took the top award in a milk competition held recently at the state level, and a farm in East Burke was given the second-place honors, according to a recent announcement.
Barnet dairy farmers, David and Tina Houde, won first place in a state-sponsored competition to award the best quality milk in Vermont in 2021.
According to the Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), in partnership with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, the Houde’s selection as the top quality milk in all of Vermont was recently made public with the selection of three top winners in the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.
“The awards recognize the dairy farmers who produced Vermont’s best quality milk in 2021.”
The awards were presented to:
• David and Tina Houde, Barnet, first place, $2,500;
• Steven and Leslie Brown, East Burke, second place, $1,500;
• Howmars Farm, The Gates Family, Franklin, Vt., third place, $1,000.
“The VDIA loves to promote the excellent work of our Vermont dairy farmers,” the organization wrote. “The results of their hard work and dedication can be seen on the landscape throughout our state and in the wonderful dairy products produced with their milk in the state and the region.”
“Vermont dairy farmers work hard year-round to produce top quality milk and it is our privilege to recognize 3 Vermont farms for their exceptionally high quality,” VDIA Board Member Amy Maxham stated. “This level of quality is the result of year-round attention to detail, hard work and persistence.”
“Vermont’s farmers are focused on quality,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “We congratulate these award-winning farmers who are committed to excellence.”
The Vermont Dairy Industry Association works for the mutual benefit of its members, dairy farm families and the dairy industry; while encouraging and promoting close cooperation with educational institutions and other agencies concerned with the dairy industry.
It also provides educational opportunities, facilitates networking, supports youth activities in dairy and recognizes excellence in the dairy industry. The milk of all nominees has met strict quality criteria.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.