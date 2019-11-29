Two NEK residents have been charged with disorderly conduct following an argument at Wheelock residence Tuesday.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of a verbal argument at a residence on Peak Road. Jamie Cates, 24, of Wheelock, and Shylynn Stewart, 21, of Sheffield, were separated upon the troopers’ arrival.
