Two of the three Northeast Kingdom senators voted against a House bill on Tuesday that calls for a 72-hour waiting period for a firearm purchase to reduce suicide by gun.

The final vote that propelled the legislation out of the Senate on Tuesday was 19 yes and nine no. All Senate Republicans voted against it, including Sen. Russ Ingalls of Newport City. Joining their opposition were two Democrats, Orleans County Senator Robert “Bobby” Starr of Troy, and Sen. Dick Mazza, of Colchester.

