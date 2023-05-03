Two of the three Northeast Kingdom senators voted against a House bill on Tuesday that calls for a 72-hour waiting period for a firearm purchase to reduce suicide by gun.
The final vote that propelled the legislation out of the Senate on Tuesday was 19 yes and nine no. All Senate Republicans voted against it, including Sen. Russ Ingalls of Newport City. Joining their opposition were two Democrats, Orleans County Senator Robert “Bobby” Starr of Troy, and Sen. Dick Mazza, of Colchester.
The Kingdom’s third senator, Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, voted yes.
The bill is described as “an act relating to implementing mechanisms to reduce suicide.” Findings in the bill note statistics related to suicide and firearm use in the act.
“More than 700 Vermont residents died of gunshot wounds in the decade from 2011 to 2020. Eighty-eight percent of these deaths were by suicide,” the bill states.
The findings also note that 44 percent of Vermont households have at least one firearm in the home and that “children are 4.4 times more likely to die by suicide in a home with a firearm compared to a home without a firearm.”
The bill notes that waiting period laws “create a buffer between the time of gun purchase and gun acquisition” and can help “prevent impulsive acts of gun violence.”
If enacted as law, H.230 mandates no firearm sale can happen until 72 hours “after the licensed dealer facilitating the transfer is provided with a unique identification number for the transfer by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) or seven business days have elapsed since the dealer contacted NICS to initiate the background check, whichever occurs first.”
The penalty for breaking the law is a year in jail and a $500 fine.
The legislation also introduces penalties for someone who fails to store their gun safely, and the gun is then used by a child or a “prohibited person” to commit a crime or shoot someone, causing death or serious injury.
Sen. Ingalls said he could not vote for the bill because it’s an “anti-gun” bill disguised as a suicide reduction bill.
“We had people in the Senate chamber (April 28) that were looking for great things that could have saved their loved ones that had taken their life because the bill says it’s about suicide prevention,” he said. “It’s just not what this bill does.”
He said if enacted, the bill will not survive a legal challenge due to its conflict with the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“Once it’s challenged, this will be overturned,” said Sen. Ingalls.
He said many people from his district urged him to oppose the bill.
Strong opposition to the legislation from Sen. Starr’s constituents led him to break from the majority of his party and vote no.
“I got maybe 200 emails from my district opposed to (H. 230) and less than 10 that were supportive of it,” he said.
The veteran senator said he knows suicide is a serious problem, but adding gun laws hasn’t and won’t be the solution.
“It seems like we’ve been passing laws each year for the past two or three years or more on gun control, and things aren’t getting better,” he said. “And I’m really wondering if it’s the guns that are the problem or something else.”
The senator said there should be more emphasis on addressing mental health concerns instead of adding more laws that impede the rights of citizens.
“The constituents in the Northeast Kingdom are pretty protective of their rights and we seem to be trying to take more of them away,” he said.
When the bill was supported by the majority of the House in March, the breakdown of votes by Northeast Kingdom representatives fell mostly along party lines with Republicans Scott Beck, Mark Higley, Larry Labor, Michael Marcotte, Woody Page, Joe Parsons, Brian Smith, Terri Williams and Charles Wilson voting against it and Democrats Scott Campbell, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Dennis LaBounty, Henry Pearl, Katherine Simms and Chip Troiano supporting it. Democrat David Templeman, of Barton, sided with the minority and voted no on the legislation.
