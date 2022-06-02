Two New Pumps Up And Running At Littleton Treatment Plant

LITTLETON — The town this week made a big stride toward completing the emergency repair work at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Yesterday, June 1, was the completion of the installation and startup process for both new screw pumps,” Littleton Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko said Thursday. “Over the next two months, the remaining work will be completed that includes the new bar rack in the head-works building, electrical work, and screw pumps cover removal.”
When the first primary screw pump failed early last year and the second was running at half capacity, the Select Board authorized up to $800,000 in emergency repairs, with the money coming out of the sewer reserve fund.
Soon after, the board upped that amount to $1.3 million when the plant’s 50-year-old mechanical bar rack, which filters debris so it doesn’t get into the system, failed.
The process of completing the emergency repairs has not been an easy one, because the equipment was delayed from nationwide supply chain issues.
But this week’s startup process for the new pumps went well, said Damko.
For the majority of the time, the pumps, which have a lifespan of 20 years, will be alternated, with one pump running at any given time while the other is not running, so no one pump wears out faster than the other.
“They’ll be set up for alternating for regular flows,” said Damko. “Typically, we get higher flows during storms, and in that case, both pumps can run.”
While the prior pumps also had a 20-year life expectancy, they ran for about 30 years before giving out.
“These are the exact same design and nothing is different,” said Damko.
To put in the new pumps, the contractor had to install one first to get it up and functioning for the plant and then install the second one, in a phased approach, he said.
The temporary pumps that were brought to the plant, located at 323 Meadow St., were turned in for scrap metal, said Damko.
“We’re really pleased,” he said of the pump installation process. “It’s a high-priority project. We had some delays and we’re glad to have the report today that we got them in and approved and inspected.”
He called the contractor, Penta Corp., very competent.
The bar rack, which Damko said is an important component that acts as the main screen to capture everything that comes in, is the next phase.
“We are waiting on that to be delivered,” he said. “That will be completed in the next two months.”
While the town faced the delays from supply chain challenges, Littleton town officials moved quickly and worked with what they had, said Damko.
They faced an unexpected hurdle in early April when a fire destroyed the backup pump system.
At town meeting in March, voters approved $1.93 million for non-emergency wastewater treatment plant improvements to address years of deferred maintenance and get the facility back into compliance with state regulations.
That expenditure will also be paid for through sewer user fees as well as grants.
“We have more projects coming up at the plant,” said Damko. “This is taking care of the immediate need. The town approved a warrant article and we’re getting funding together and getting engineering done to do some more work there. We are very pleased with getting this emergency work done.”
