Danville voters have a couple of races to decide this year for the town’s select board.
There are two candidates for a three-year seat between incumbent Peter Griffin and Craig Morris, and three candidates vying for two one-year seats between incumbent Kellie Merrell, Janice Ouellette and Alison Despathy. Current member Kristin Franson is not seeking reelection and Eric Bach and Ken Linsley still have time remaining on their three-year terms.
Peter said the select board has worked together well and he highlighted helping re-write the town’s sewer ordinance. He also noted work to keep the municipal budget this year without any net increase in municipal taxes.
“But more importantly, I learned a lot about our Town, its dedicated employees, and all those who volunteer so much of their time to make it a wonderful place to live,” stated Griffin in a candidate bio.
Griffin has lived in Danville since 2010 with his wife and two children. He previously ran Old Shaw Farm in South Peacham and is a lawyer by training, having worked the Vermont General Assembly as a legislative attorney for 10 years.
Craig Morris has been a regular at Danville select board meetings and looks forward to the chance to serve the community he has lived in since his childhood in the ’90s. He is married and has a son. Morris is a truck driver for Agri-Mart and volunteers as a coach with the Danville Peacham Little League. He has previous experience as a road crew member and in road construction. He has previously run for the select board.
“What I would like to achieve during my time on the select board is to increase involvement and inform fellow community members about what is happening in our town,” said Morris. “I believe that everyone’s voice should be represented and respected.”
Kellie Merrell has lived in Danville since 1999 and served on the select board since 2016. In her candidate bio Merrell highlighted a number of issues, including the financial challenges of town-level capital and infrastructure projects, the need for broadband, and other community needs like parking, sewer plant work, LVRT development, and more.
Merrell cited the rare opportunity to leverage ARPA funds for further grants and tackle some of the pressing projects in town for her desire to continue on the select board.
“This year will be critical to that effort, and it is for that reason I’d like to continue to serve on the select board to help the town maximize the benefit it receives from these one-time funds,” said Merrell. “I enjoy logistical challenges and feel this is an effort for which I can use my skills to serve our community.”
Janice Ouellette is a nearly lifelong Danville resident, with the exception of when she earned her accounting degree and began her family. She moved back with her family in 1990 and now is a part-time bookkeeper and HR assistant at a non-profit that supports clean energy finance, policy and research. She previously was a paraeducator and administrative assistant at Danville School and the CCSU business office, where she worked for 11 years, finishing as business manager.
“My time there provided valuable experience in budgeting and federal grants management and reporting, that I would bring to the table if elected to the select board,” said Ouellette, who has also served as a volunteer at the school and her church. Ouellette is approaching full retirement and welcomes the opportunity to be involved with the select board.
Alison Despathy has lived in Danville since 2001 with her husband and three children. Despathy has a master’s in nutrition and has a nutrition practice in St. Johnsbury and has taught nutrition and wellness within the Vermont State College System for over 20 years.
“Danville is an incredibly beautiful, community-oriented town and my intention in running for Danville Selectboard is to help ensure that the rights of all Danville residents and all of the diverse perspectives and individual world views can be supported and respected as we move forward as a community during the best and worsts of times,” said Despathy.
Despathy states in her candidate bio that she is dedicated to protecting individuals’ Constitutional Rights and civil liberties.
“I believe in limited government and that the role of the government is to protect and ensure that these rights are upheld for each individual,” she said.
Danville voters are also asked this year to approve a general fund budget of $856,722 (up from last year’s $736,958), a highway budget of $1,850,460 (up from last year’s $1,558,054) and 14 special appropriation requests.
All voting will be by Australian ballot and every voter on the Danville checklist was mailed a ballot. Town officials have already begun receiving some ballots and processing them. Voters have an opportunity to use a ballot drop box or to drop off or obtain a ballot at the Town Hall on Town Meeting Day, March 1, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.