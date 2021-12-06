LITTLETON — Two children have died in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 93 on Sunday.
New Hampshire State Police said the children, both girls, were passengers in a northbound 2004 Chevrolet pickup that was driven by 36-year-old Jordan Couture of Milton, Vt. The vehicle drifted into the median south of Exit 44 at around 6:40 p.m.
The pickup rolled over and ejected both girls, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not provided.
Couture was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.
New Hampshire State Police Troop F, Littleton Police, and Littleton Fire and Rescue responded to the accident scene and closed the Curran/McAvoy Causeway to traffic for a period of time.
The incident remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit
Those with information related to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at (603) 223-8993 or email daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.
This is so heartbreaking. Condolences to the family.
