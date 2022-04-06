Two Rescued From River, One Person Unaccounted For
New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife officials search an area of the Connecticut River in Monroe, N.H., for a male who went into the river with two other people Wednesday afternoon. The other two people were recovered safely. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Two people have been rescued following an apparent boating accident on the Connecticut River in Monroe, N.H., and the search for a third person is ongoing.

Multiple fire departments were sent to the scene to assist the Monroe Fire Department with the search and rescue, including Littleton and St. Johnsbury, which was told to respond with their boat.

The river access point rescuers were directed to was the Buffum Road, off Route 135, past Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs.

Communication with officials at the scene indicated that two of the people who fell into the water were awaiting rescue on an island. About 3:35 p.m., it was reported that they had been recovered and were being checked by emergency medical technicians.

A third member of the party had not been found. He was described as having blond hair and wearing an orange shirt. A DHART helicopter was flown to the area to assist with the search.

