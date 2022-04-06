MONROE — One person is presumed dead following an ill-fated fishing trip on Wednesday.

According to authorities, three friends were fishing at Nine Island located at the confluence of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers when their anchored boat was dislodged by fast-moving currents.

One member of the fishing party attempted to wrangle the boat and was swept away.

Authorities declined to identify those involved.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. and first-arriving departments from Bath, Littleton, Monroe, Woodsville and St. Johnsbury rescued the two fishermen stranded on the island.

Immediately afterward authorities conducted a shoreline search and launched boats brought by Bath Fire, Littleton Fire, and New Hampshire Fish and Game. The Comerford Dam slowed its output, in order to lower the water level by a foot and a half, and crews combed the area of the Connecticut River downriver from the island.

They were briefly assisted by a DHART helicopter, which conducted an aerial search and made a half-dozen passes over the river before being called away for a medical emergency.

The fishing boat, a Stealthcraft Hooligan Raft, was found three hours later approximately a mile downriver.

Emergency responders accessed the river from the end of Buffum Road, off Route 135, past Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs.

A Fish and Game dive team was called in. They covered a 200-yard swath of the river. However, fast moving currents and limited visibility made for difficult diving conditions. The average depth along that stretch of the Connecticut River was eight feet.

The search was suspended after five hours at 7:20 p.m. It will continue on Thursday.

