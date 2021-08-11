Two Settlements Bring $34 Million To Jay/Burke Federal Receivership

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Embattled Miami businessman Ariel Quiros filed an appeal in United States District Court over a settlement among the federal receiver appointed to oversee his former holdings in Vermont, the Putative Class Plaintiffs in the federal case, and MSK, a law firm involved in the years-long federal case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In an appeal made public last week in United States District Court Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, Quiros, who was accused of misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars of EB-5 immigrant investors’ funds in his projects linked to their hoped-for green cards through the federal program, filed a 2-page Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit of the Court’s Final Order approving the settlement.
“The Settlement Agreement provides for MSK to pay or cause to be paid a total amount of $32.5 million to settle the Putative Class Action and the Receiver Action — a recovery for the Receivership Entities, in net and absolute terms, of over $30 million,” according to the final order filed in U.S. District Court late last week.
Of that, at least $20 million will be distributed to eligible Investors with allowed claims “and to otherwise support the assets of the Receivership Estate for the benefit of all Investors,” according to the agreement.
The majority of the settlement — $29.4 million — “shall be used for the benefit of the Receivership Estate from which all Investors and Putative Class Plaintiffs benefit and which payments are being made on behalf of the Investors and Putative Class Plaintiffs,” the agreement lays out. “The Settlement Amount thus enhances the value of each Phase of the Receivership Estate and benefits all Investors, creditors and stakeholders.”
The motion was granted in its entirety and signed on July 29 by U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles.
People’s United Settlement Approved
A second, smaller, Settlement Agreement was also reached recently in another legal case brought by a handful of investors, connected to the ongoing legal issues remaining in the Quiros controversy.
Quiros earlier reached settlements with the SEC and Vermont’s attorney general, relinquishing more than $80 million in assets in the agreements, in which he did not admit to wrongdoing.
The lawsuit settled through the recent federal court order involves the People’s United Bank, which ” … alleged conduct with respect to the funds invested in the EB-5 program by the Putative Class Plaintiffs.”
“The Investors made investments in eight limited partnerships created to meet the requirements of the EB-5 program, through which an investor who invested $500,000 in a project that created 10 or more jobs per investor would be eligible to apply for unconditional, permanent residency in the United States on an expedited basis,” the agreement notice lays out. “The eight limited partnerships into which the investments were made were intended to create economic assets that would operate, generate income, and possibly be sold to return capital.”
The Settlement Agreement provides for People’s United “to pay a total amount of $1,750,000 — a recovery for the Receivership Entities of, in net and absolute terms, $1,190,000 — which permits the Receiver to protect and substantially increase the value of the assets of the Receivership Estate for the remaining investors. The payment of attorneys’ fees to counsel for the Putative Action Plaintiffs relieves the Putative Class Plaintiffs from the obligation to pay attorneys’ fees and costs out of their own recoveries with respect to their claims against People’s United.”
It continues, “To be clear, People’s United is only willing to pay the full Settlement Agreement in exchange for finality as to the Barred Claims. The Court finds that the Settling Parties have agreed to the settlement in good faith and that People’s United is paying a fair share of the potential damages for which it is alleged they could be liable, though People’s United denies any wrongdoing or liability.”
According to the notice, “The Settlement Agreement authorizes payments of $5,000 to each of the seven Putative Class Plaintiffs (investors) for a total of $35,000 for their efforts in bringing the claim and procuring the settlement.”
The settlement further will allow the federal receiver “to pay attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses in the total amount of $525,000 to counsel” for the plaintiffs so they do not need to cover those costs.
“The balance of the Settlement Agreement — $1,190,000 — is being provided to the Receiver to disburse to protect and substantially increase the value of the assets of the Receivership Estate for all of the Remaining Investors,” according to the recent filing.
Gayles, the United States District Judge who has overseen the case since it began more than five years ago, granted the order and it was entered into the record last month, court records show.
