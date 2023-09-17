KIRBY — Two property owners who have short-term rentals will have their applications for conditional use permits for their leased dwelling space considered by the Kirby Planning Board at its meeting on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.
The town last November on Election Day supported a handful of proposed zoning bylaw changes including the adoption of a first-time conditional use review process for short-term rentals to be permitted.
So far Todd Glowa, the owner of land on Gorham Drive where he operates one short-term rental and has approval for two more rental homes, has come before the board for permits under the new conditional use review process.
He has permits for the two new rental houses he envisions building, but a second attempt to have one of the homes be larger to allow for additional guests was denied.
Glowa, who does not reside on the property or in the town of Kirby, still needs to go through the conditional use review process and seek a permit for his original rental that has caused much consternation among nearby homeowners.
The original Glowa short-term rental has raised ire of neighbors for some time and been the focus of multiple meetings and was an impetus for the planning board to work on drafting short-term rental regulations, an issue a number of communities in Vermont are likewise grappling with.
The town clerk sent Glowa a copy of the application and informed him of the deadline, and he responded and thanked her for the information, it was noted at the meeting Thursday evening at the Kirby Town Hall.
At the planning board’s meeting on Sept. 7t the board looked over a proposed conditional use review tool, the goal of which is to have uniform standards in evaluating proposed permits, said Board Chair Sharon Baker.
In August, the minutes of the board show, the board set a deadline of Nov. 1 for short-term rental owners to submit permit applications to change the use of their properties.
Several such property owners have contacted the town regarding the change of use, one changed their mind to rent long-term instead so will not seek approval, said Town Clerk Erin Patoine, while another, David Tanych on Ridge Road in North Kirby, is seeking a permit and will send a property representative in his stead to the hearing.
The other applicants, Paul and Annie Patoine, own a property on Mud Hollow Road and have filled out an application for a conditional use permit.
The board is looking to contact other known short-term rental owners to advise them of the Nov. 1 deadline.
Marty Etter, a member of the board, said fellow board member Graham Shaw is working to compile a list of other Kirby properties he has found on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and others.
Of the conditional use tool that the board will use to review the permits going forward, Baker said, “It’s a way to be organized and consistent; everybody gets looked at the same way. I would just prefer to see something a little more consistent.”
With a conditional use permit application, “Each one has to be considered individually,” said board member Mary Etter.
Board member Judith Bourque said she believes safety should be considered as one of the credentials for someone to obtain a permit.
Ambulance access and fires have been among the issues raised at past meetings as concerns, along with traffic impacts and more.
“My desire is to keep the town protected,” stressed Baker. “All I want is so that we have something so that we look at every single conditional use exactly the same, even if we have different opinions on what exactly the same is.”
Copies of the new zoning regulations will be mailed out soon to those residents who have not picked them up at the town office.
