KIRBY — Two property owners who have short-term rentals will have their applications for conditional use permits for their leased dwelling space considered by the Kirby Planning Board at its meeting on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.

The town last November on Election Day supported a handful of proposed zoning bylaw changes including the adoption of a first-time conditional use review process for short-term rentals to be permitted.

