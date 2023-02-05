KIRBY — An updated opinion on the legality of short-term rentals in Kirby was discussed at a Kirby Planning Board meeting Thursday night before the board considered applications for two new rental properties on Gorham Drive which became the first to be approved under a new conditional review process.
A set of five conditions overseeing the rentals - from the number of guests being tied to the number of bedrooms to address septic system capacity concerns, to the number of vehicles permitted at a rental, to the requirement for a 24/7 property manager being available for neighbors to the rentals to contact - were voted on unanimously by the five members of the board present for the lengthy hearing.
Town Attorney Clarke Atwell had previously offered his opinion about short-term rentals, then later backed off his initial strict interpretation of whether short-term rentals were permitted at all in the town’s rural residential districts.
He wrote the board Jan. 10, saying the board’s intent in proposing a conditional use review process last year was to permit short-term rentals within Rural Residential zones.
“I state my new opinion to be that the Zoning Board/Planning Commission may grant a conditional use permit for short term rental of any property in the Rural Residential District by going through the Conditional Use Approval process laid out” in the town’s zoning regulations.
Board Chair Marty Etter said it had never been the board’s intent to prohibit short-term rentals, but to provide a mechanism for neighbor and municipal input where they are operated.
“I remember sitting up there and trying to explain we are not trying to stop people from making money on their land and on their home, but we’re not trying to shift a residential district to a commercial district, we are trying to meet the needs of everyone in town and compromise on it … I’m pretty sure that was pretty clearly put out there,” he said.
Test Case On Gorham Drive
It took about three hours to get through the list of possible - and legal - conditions the board could impose on the two rental properties being built by property owner Todd Glowa of Wolcott, and he, his attorney John L. Franco Jr., of Burlington, and a little more than a half dozen homeowners from the private road were all given ample opportunity to weigh in during the hearing.
In November, a new conditional use zoning regulation was proposed after about five years of short-term rental concerns coming to the board and an extended review of how the town might be able to provide oversight on the explosion of Airbnb and VRBO type rentals in town.
Voters approved the step, and it immediately went into effect.
Glowa already operates one short-term rental on the same private road, and its operation has been the source of complaints from neighbors.
He was credited at Thursday’s meeting by Planning Board chairman for attending many meetings during the recent process and working to address concerns, including installing cameras, putting in effort and resources to help with maintaining the road, and being responsive to issues.
A few of the neighbors agreed with that assessment, but a litany of issues that the residents near the short-term rental have endured was raised.
Marty Etter said during the lengthy meeting when past incidences came up, “Instead of constantly re-hashing, I understand the scars that it’s left … but it ain’t helping us move forward.”
Neighbors Weigh In
Kim Adams, attending the meeting with her husband, Barrett, read aloud from a document she prepared for the board and handed out to them.
It began, “We have prepared some notes regarding our concerns with the proposed building of two additional short-term rentals on Gorham Dr in Kirby, Vermont, in addition to some concerns regarding the current property at 387 Gorham Dr, that is zoned rural residential, but being used as a business for short-term rentals.”
The letter documented zoning regulations the couple said they believed the current short-term rental and the proposed additional short-term rental properties Glowa is building, do or will violate.
The property currently operated for short-term rentals by Glowa has been described as being a party house.
Tenants at the home have nearly caused an accident involving her family, Kim Adams told the board, cars have become stuck, blocking the Adams in at their own home and causing them to miss appointments and scheduled events, there are litter concerns, and more.
Loud noise levels and frequent smoke from fires has also impacted their quality of life, they noted, suggesting a condition around the times that fires would be permitted outdoors at the rental.
To the fires point, Etter, the chair of the board, pointed out that outdoor fires in Kirby “are part of the character” of neighborhoods in the town’s rural residential zones.
Other concerns related to an incident where guns were fired off at the house were also raised.
Glowa made clear he does not want people to be using firearms at his property, and concerns over that incident led him to install cameras so he can monitor activity.
Kim Adams said during the meeting she had hoped to see owner-occupied as one of the conditions, “If it’s owner occupied short-term rentals, that’s a good way to go because it alleviates a lot of the problems we have experienced.” She also pushed for longer rental times as a condition, such as one or two weeks.
Glowa said he typically rents by the weekend.
No length of stay requirement was added as a condition, and the board was careful to stay within what the new regulations would permit.
“I really do think the character of the area is affected,” said Kim Adams. “Two more houses are going to be built with the sole purpose of short-term rentals with transient people.”
“Which is allowed, so we’re trying to compromise here,” emphasized Marty Etter.
Application For 2 New Rentals
Glowa’s applications for two new short-term rentals on the land where he currently owns and operates ashort-term rental, had been continued from the January meeting to give the board time to clarify the town attorney’s opinion. Etter noted, “The clock is ticking.”
The two new properties Glowa will be renting are a 3-bedroom home and a 1-bedroom home.
Glowa had submitted information ahead of the hearing including possible conditions, Marty Etter noted, including the suggestion of a hot line for concerns.
“We’re not going to set up a hot line,” said Etter, but the need for a 24/7 person who could respond to concerns and be at the properties if needed within an hour was discussed at length and that permit condition was voted on as the first of five ultimately approved.
Neighbor Ben Mirkin raised the issues of capacity, both for the septic system for the properties and neighbors’ concerns over their water quality, as well as for the private road and impacts from the short-term rental properties.
A second condition approved by the board relates to the number of bedrooms for the new homes, for the 1 bedroom, a 2-person capacity was approved, and for the 3-bedroom, a 6-person limit was voted on unanimously. That condition was aimed at addressing waste water capacity concerns.
The board advised Glowa to lay out the conditions such as limits on the number of guests and more, in the advertising for the properties on the websites for short-term rentals he uses.
Glowa said, “I’m trying to figure out everything that’s going on and make some changes.”
As the meeting wore on, Marty Etter said, “This is the fourth hour we’ve been on this … we’re all volunteering to do this, he’s willing to make changes and he already has made changes. This board does not want to tell people they can’t build on their land; we’re not going to do that.”
A third condition agreed to by the board was that Glowa - in striking an agreement with residents of the private road - make a ‘reasonable contribution’ to the maintenance of the private road with his rentals’ disproportionate use of the road being a consideration in determining what is reasonable.
Whatever that agreement is, it will need to be filed with the town to be part of the permit file.
A fourth condition agreed to was that an annual fire and safety inspection checklist required by the state Division of Fire Safety be completed and filed with the town annually.
A fifth condition approved was that the number of vehicles cannot exceed the number of guests permitted for the property which it was discussed should help to mitigate the concerns over large gatherings and events at the house with many vehicles and even campers on site.
With consensus around the five conditions, the board then swiftly moved to approve the two permits sought by Glowa for the two new rental houses on Gorham Drive based on the conditions voted on Thursday night. The vote was unanimous.
