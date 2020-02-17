Two Snow Machine Operators Seriously Injured In Collision

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
DIXVILLE – Two snow machine operators sustained serious injuries when the snow machines that they were operating collided at about 3 p.m. Friday. The collision occurred on Trail 134 in Dixville. The operators were identified as Gary Muise, 52, of Peabody, Mass., and Jared Bielunis, 37, of Hatfield, Massachusetts.
Emergency personnel were notified of the crash by a 911 call from a fellow rider operating another snow machine. Medical and rescue personnel from 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, and two helicopter’s from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) responded to the incident. Conservation Officer’s from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded to investigate the scene of the collision and assist medical personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.