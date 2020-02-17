Two Snow Machine Operators Seriously Injured In Collision

DHART transports a snow machine operator injured in a collision in Dixville Friday. (Courtesy Photo)

DIXVILLE – Two snow machine operators sustained serious injuries when the snow machines that they were operating collided at about 3 p.m. Friday. The collision occurred on Trail 134 in Dixville. The operators were identified as Gary Muise, 52, of Peabody, Mass., and Jared Bielunis, 37, of Hatfield, Massachusetts.

Emergency personnel were notified of the crash by a 911 call from a fellow rider operating another snow machine. Medical and rescue personnel from 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, and two helicopter’s from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) responded to the incident. Conservation Officer’s from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded to investigate the scene of the collision and assist medical personnel.

