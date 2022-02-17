Two local 18-year-olds were killed in a two-car head-on crash in Charleston Wednesday night.
Logan Cota of Charleston and Taylor Warren of Lunenburg were killed in the crash.
According to Vermont State Police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola, Katelyn Deslandes, 23, of Island Pond, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Route 105 in Charleston when her car crossed the center line into the path of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cota.
The vehicles crashed head-on. Deslandes was seriously hurt, Sgt. Mikkola noted, but her injuries are not life-threatening. She was first taken to North Country Hospital but then was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Warren reportedly died at the scene. Cota died at the hospital.
Nobody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, police said. Both cars were totaled in the crash.
The report does not indicate what caused Deslandes’ car to cross into the oncoming lane. The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Also on scene were Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area was closed for nearly four hours.
This crash investigation is ongoing, noted Sgt. Mikkola. Police will conduct toxicology tests. “We are looking into the distraction piece, we are looking into the fatigue piece, we are looking into the impairment piece,” Vermont State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen told WCAX.
Cota was a student at North Country Union High School and Warren was a student at Lyndon Institute.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sad to see these fatalities so frequently reported as not wearing a seatbelt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.