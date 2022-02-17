Breaking - Police

Two local 18-year-olds were killed in a two-car head-on crash in Charleston Wednesday night.

Vermont State Police did not report the names of the people who were killed in the crash. One was a man from Charleston. He was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The other person killed was from Lunenburg. Neither was wearing a seat belt, reported Sgt. Joshua Mikkola.

According to the sergeant, Katelyn Deslandes, 23, of Island Pond, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Route 105 in Charleston when the car crossed the center line into the path of the Sonata. The vehicles crashed head-on. Deslandes was seriously hurt, Sgt. Mikkola noted, but her injuries are not life-threatening. She was first taken to North Country Hospital but then was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Deslandes, also, was not wearing a seat belt, stated the police report.

The report does not indicate what caused Deslandes’ car to cross into the oncoming lane. Both cars were totalled in the crash.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Also on scene were Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area was closed for nearly four hours.

This crash investigation is ongoing, noted Sgt. Mikkola.

