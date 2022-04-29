Out of the 30 compost-collecting towns and schools in the Northeast Kingdom, 20 (two-thirds) recently received a second strike for compost contamination.
“This is something we’ve been having internal discussions about for weeks and trying to get the word out about,” said Shannon Choquette, outreach coordinator for the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, on Friday.
The zero-tolerance, three-strike system came into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, a stipulation in a contract NEKWMD has with its compost operator — Cloud’s Path Farm in Sheffield, who lets its chickens forage the food scraps before they are applied to agricultural fields.
Their biggest concern? Plastic PLU stickers, like the ones that come on avocados or apples from the grocery store.
“We’re trying to advise people to, went they bring their produce home, take those off as they’re unpacking their groceries before they consume anything,” said Choquette. “PLU stickers are difficult because they’re everywhere and they’re easy to miss.”
“We recognize that it’s really about behavior change in your own kitchen … once the scraps are already here and they’re in that tote, it’s extremely difficult and not necessarily the most sanitary thing for anyone to go in and pick it out,” she added. “So we’re trying to promote people thinking about that when they’re at home and sorting the material out there.”
Every time contamination is found in a 48-gallon tote, the town or school gets a warning strike against them and eight weeks to better educate its populous about the zero contamination policy. If a violation occurs after that, the price the town or school pays per tote is subject to increase from $10 to $13.50.
While PLU stickers are currently the biggest offenders, once in a while the contamination can come in the form of rubber bands or twist ties used on vegetables, “biodegradable” bags or plastic bags.
“Zero contamination has always been our goal, but now our composter has a big focus on soil contamination and just wanting to ensure that the material they spread over the farm isn’t contaminated with plastics,” Choquette explained. “It’s not just necessarily the chickens consuming plastic or the labor that’s involved with removing it. In the end, anything that is not biodegradable in the compost will become pollution and soil contamination.”
While 20 of the 30 communities have received a second warning, Choquette said that Cloud’s Path Farm did see an improvement in all of the communities they receive compost from.
“They recognize that this does take time — it’s not just about one family remembering it, this takes a whole community,” she said.
Under Act 148, it became against the law to put organic waste (food scraps) in the trash as of July 1, 2020, the Caledonian previously reported.
Food scraps accepted at NEKWMD facilities include meat, dairy and bones, as well as coffee grounds and filters and tea bags. Paper bags are the only acceptable form of bag — Choquette says that this is allowed for those who really need a liner for their compost bucket as they do break down and are easily ignored by the chickens.
