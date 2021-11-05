A Lyndonville man charged with leading police on a high-speed chase twice in 2019 has settled his charges without any prison time.
Jaydon S. Caron, 21, pleaded guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Wednesday to charges of excessive speed, eluding a law enforcement officer, gross or negligent operation of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release in exchange for a fully suspended 2-4 sentence with probation.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“Mr. Caron is a young man, he does have a record but it’s primarily motor vehicle offenses,” said Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford. “We just feel that 2-4 years is a pretty long period of probation and he’ll have that hanging over his head and possibly be able to get his license back and become productive again. I will note that since this most recent charge, we haven’t had any new charges, so we felt that it was appropriate to give him a chance.”
The deal was approved by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
“It’s quite fortunate that neither you nor another person were not injured during these encounters,” said the judge during the change-of-plea hearing.
Caron will also have to pay $688 in fines and court surcharges.
The state dismissed charges of negligent operation, reckless endangerment, eluding a law enforcement officer and excessive speed as part of the plea deal.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Caron had been facing a possible sentence of over 15 years in prison and $8,600 in fines.
Caron was charged in August of 2019 with eluding police at speeds of up to 98 miles per hour on Route 2 in Danville. He was charged again in November of 2019 with speeding and eluding police on Red Village Road and Route 5 in Lyndon at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.