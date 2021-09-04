A driver in a crash on Friday morning involving two tractor-trailers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gus E. Forte, 54, of Lancaster, Pa., was killed when the tractor-trailer he was operating was involved in a crash with another rig driven by Christopher D. Morse, 46 of Carroll, N.H. The crash happened on Route 3 about 12:30 a.m. near Trudeau Road.
Bethlehem Police along with NH State Police and Bethlehem firefighters responded.
Morse was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The roadway remained closed for the majority of the day while crews cleared the trucks and debris. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident or events prior should contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 603-869-5811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.