A driver in a crash on Friday morning involving two tractor-trailers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gus E. Forte, 54, of Lancaster, Pa., was killed when the tractor-trailer he was operating was involved in a crash with another rig driven by Christopher D. Morse, 46 of Carroll, N.H. The crash happened on Route 3 about 12:30 a.m. near Trudeau Road.

Bethlehem Police along with NH State Police and Bethlehem firefighters responded.

Morse was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The roadway remained closed for the majority of the day while crews cleared the trucks and debris. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident or events prior should contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 603-869-5811.

