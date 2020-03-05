Two-Vehicle Crash Impedes Traffic On Western Avenue

St. Johnsbury firefighters clear debris from a two-vehicle crash on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford directs traffic. Firefighters from left are Capt. Mike Pelow, Troy Darby and Andrew Ruggles. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury firefighters clear debris from a two-vehicle crash on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford directs traffic. St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson said Chance Newell, 19, Colchester, driving a Honda Pilot, entered Western Avenue from High Street, crossing into the path of a Ford F150, driven by Harry Parker, 34, of Hero. Both drivers were evaluated by CALEX rescue personnel and neither of the men suffered an injury, though the impact caused both vehicle’s air bags to deploy. Pictured firefighters, from left, are Capt. Mike Pelow, Troy Darby and Andrew Ruggles.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments